Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien gain valuable experience in loss to Bills

The Broncos' offense was able to move the ball more in the second half, as Rypien put on a solid performance when he entered the game. Compared to the first preseason game against the Cowboys where he completed just eight-of-18 passes for 113 yards, Rypien went 22-of-26 for 191 yards and a touchdown this week against a strong Bills defense.

"I thought it was good," Rypien said after the game. "We were getting the ball out quick, guys were winning in man coverage, we were hitting the underneath stuff when we needed to [and] we hit some downfield shots too."

Rypien did not dwell on the Bills choosing to play their starters. The only thing the third-year quarterback focused on was performing to his potential and making plays for his receivers.

"I think you've just got to focus on doing your job," Rypien said. "I don't think you want to try to think about who's playing, who's not playing. … As a quarterback, you're just trying to see your read and go to the guy that you think is your best one-on-one matchup. Can't really think about any of that stuff, but I thought, like I said, in the second half especially, the guys did a good job."

Even with a lopsided scoreboard in favor of Buffalo, Rypien found a lot of value in this matchup, particularly for the young receivers. For players looking to make the 53-man roster or earn consideration for a spot on another team, he noted that every snap is an opportunity to showcase their skills.

"Overall, the scoreboard is what it is, but these preseason games — I tell these young guys all the time, you never know who's watching," Rypien said. "So, you always want to go out there and put up your tape. I thought they did a good job. We challenged them to win in man coverage in the second half, and they did that."