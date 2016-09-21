Q&A with nose tackle Sylvester Williams

St. Louis was a pretty rough city. It was hard for me to stay in school. I had a lot of stuff going on in my home life, as well as at school. When I was able to move to Jefferson City, it was a little bit easier on me because it was a much more peaceful city and a lot more people there supported me. I was actually excited to be there, and I was able to graduate and go to college.

I've seen Defensive Line Coach Bill Kollar interact with you and your son before. He has a loud bark during practice but what's the environment he instills in the group that we don't see?

Coach Kollar is a very family-oriented person. He loves talking about his grandkids. I tell you what, if you get him started talking about his grandkids, boy, you can put the biggest smile in the world on his face. And that just goes to show you what type of person he is. He's a tough coach, but he's a good person.