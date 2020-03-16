President/CEO Joe Ellis announces mandatory closure of UCHealth Training Center, Empower Field at Mile High for at least two weeks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the face of the serious public health crisis that is COVID-19, the Broncos have taken the proactive and precautionary measure of implementing a mandatory closure of UCHealth Training Center and Empower Field at Mile High effective immediately, President/CEO Joe Ellis said in an email to Broncos employees on Sunday.

All employees will be required to work from home for at least the next two weeks, with the exception of a small group of employees with critical operational roles.

Ellis also announced the Broncos will pay all hourly employees, part-time workers and interns based on their normal work schedule, including for any shift or event cancellations.

"Our organization has a responsibility to you and your family to take every precaution necessary to ensure your health and well-being," Ellis said in the memo. "Just as important, we have a responsibility to this community to do our part in helping to keep everyone safe."

Ellis emphasized the Broncos will remain in close communication with its community partners to help support those in need.

The email also included a list of health information and recommendations from Director of Sports Medicine Steve "Greek" Antonopulos and team physician Dr. Steven Geraghty.

"This is an unprecedented and challenging time for everyone," Ellis wrote. "Please know how much I appreciate your understanding, flexibility and support for each other and our community.