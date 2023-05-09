Denver Broncos | News

Predicting the Broncos' 2023 schedule

May 09, 2023 at 10:44 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230509_Prediction

The Broncos' schedule is almost here.

The NFL announced the Broncos’ 2023 schedule will be revealed on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. MT, which means we'll soon know how this year's slate will unfold.

Before the schedule is officially released, though, we'll take part in an annual exercise to guess the Broncos' schedule.

A year ago, I picked the correct weeks for four of the Broncos' 17 games — and we knew two others, as the NFL previously announced two of Denver's game. That means that heading into the schedule announcement, six of the Broncos' matchups were correctly slotted into place.

That performance was significantly better from 2021, when I got a grand total of zero games correct.

Here's to an even better performance this year.

As a reminder, the Broncos will host the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Browns and Commanders. They'll go on the road to play the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bears, Lions, Bills, Dolphins and Texans.

Let's get to it.

Week 1: Broncos at Dolphins

Sunday, Sept. 10

The Twitter chatter has been about a Week 1 matchup with the Jets, but how about a game against Bradley Chubb, Vic Fangio and Colorado native Mike McDaniel?

Week 2: Broncos vs. Jets — "Monday Night Football"

Monday, Sept. 18

The NFL hosted a "Monday Night Football" double-header last year in Week 2. Perhaps the league follows suit again in 2023 and highlights Nathaniel Hackett's return to Denver with Aaron Rodgers in the late window.

Week 3: Broncos vs. Raiders

Sunday, Sept. 24

Week 4: Broncos at Bears — "Thursday Night Football"

Thursday, Sept. 28

Pat Surtain II vs. Justin Fields is a must-watch.

Week 5: Broncos at Chiefs

Sunday, Oct. 8

Week 6: Broncos vs. Vikings

Sunday, Oct. 15

Week 7: Broncos vs. Browns

Sunday, Oct. 22

Week 8: Broncos at Texans

Sunday, Oct. 29

Week 9: Broncos vs. Packers

Sunday, Nov. 5

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Broncos vs. Patriots

Sunday, Nov. 19

Week 12: Broncos at Lions

Thursday, Nov. 23

It looks pretty cool to cover a Thanksgiving Day game. I'm manifesting it here.

Week 13: Broncos at Chargers – "Sunday Night Football"

Sunday, Dec. 3

Week 14: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Sunday, Dec. 10

Week 15: Broncos vs. Commanders

Sunday, Dec. 17

Week 16: Broncos at Bills

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas in Buffalo? In this prediction, the Broncos catch a break with a road trip to Chicago in early October, but not so much with this journey.

Week 17: Broncos vs. Chargers

Sunday, Dec. 31

In my hypothetical world, this could be a pretty important game on the final day of 2023.

Week 18: Broncos at Raiders

Sunday, Jan. 7

Related Content

news

Broncos' schedule to be announced Thursday, May 11

The 2023 schedule is on its way.

news

Mile High Morning: Miles the Mascot among nominees for Mascot Hall of Fame

Miles the Mascot is among the 18 nominees for this year's Mascot Hall of Fame class.

news

What roles will the Broncos' draft picks play in Denver?

The focus, now, moves from who the Broncos will select to how they'll contribute to the team.

news

Demaryius Thomas posthumously elected to Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

The All-American receiver for the Yellow Jackets will be inducted on Oct. 20 and will be recognized as part of the six-person class at halftime of Georgia Tech's game against Boston College.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Todd McShay identifies Broncos' best value pick in 2023 NFL Draft

"I can get behind a ball hawk at No. 83," McShay wrote.

news

DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi joins Broncos as part of NFL's International Player Pathway Program

The International Player Pathway Program was founded in 2017 and provides international athletes with an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

news

Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2023 veteran additions

A pair of returning players will also change numbers.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware to sing national anthem ahead of 2023 Hall of Fame Game

"You're going to have the Hall of Fame guys back there," Ware said. "You're going to have everybody that was most impactful in your life probably there in those stands. Do you know how much pressure that is?"

news

'The shock waves may never subside': An oral history of the Broncos' franchise-altering trade for John Elway

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the greatest trade in Broncos history, we're taking a look back in time at the deal that turned the Denver Broncos into one of the top franchises in the NFL.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation partners with NFL Mexico on Tochito outreach programs in Mexico

As part of the partnership, the Denver Broncos Foundation will support 60 schools across Mexico City and Monterrey with in-school programming. Schools will receive flag football kits (footballs, flags, bags, etc.) and teachers will be able to become certified in football fundamentals.

news

Mile High Morning: Rounding up 2023 Broncos draft grades

While we won't fully know how the Broncos' 2023 draft class pans out for a few years, the instant draft grades are already here.

Advertising