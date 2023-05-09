Predicting the Broncos' 2023 schedule

The Broncos' schedule is almost here.

The NFL announced the Broncos’ 2023 schedule will be revealed on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. MT, which means we'll soon know how this year's slate will unfold.

Before the schedule is officially released, though, we'll take part in an annual exercise to guess the Broncos' schedule.

A year ago, I picked the correct weeks for four of the Broncos' 17 games — and we knew two others, as the NFL previously announced two of Denver's game. That means that heading into the schedule announcement, six of the Broncos' matchups were correctly slotted into place.

That performance was significantly better from 2021, when I got a grand total of zero games correct.

Here's to an even better performance this year.

As a reminder, the Broncos will host the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Browns and Commanders. They'll go on the road to play the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bears, Lions, Bills, Dolphins and Texans.

Let's get to it.

Week 1: Broncos at Dolphins

Sunday, Sept. 10

The Twitter chatter has been about a Week 1 matchup with the Jets, but how about a game against Bradley Chubb, Vic Fangio and Colorado native Mike McDaniel?

Week 2: Broncos vs. Jets — "Monday Night Football"

Monday, Sept. 18

The NFL hosted a "Monday Night Football" double-header last year in Week 2. Perhaps the league follows suit again in 2023 and highlights Nathaniel Hackett's return to Denver with Aaron Rodgers in the late window.

Week 3: Broncos vs. Raiders

Sunday, Sept. 24

Week 4: Broncos at Bears — "Thursday Night Football"

Thursday, Sept. 28

Pat Surtain II vs. Justin Fields is a must-watch.

Week 5: Broncos at Chiefs

Sunday, Oct. 8

Week 6: Broncos vs. Vikings

Sunday, Oct. 15

Week 7: Broncos vs. Browns

Sunday, Oct. 22

Week 8: Broncos at Texans

Sunday, Oct. 29

Week 9: Broncos vs. Packers

Sunday, Nov. 5

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Broncos vs. Patriots

Sunday, Nov. 19

Week 12: Broncos at Lions

Thursday, Nov. 23

It looks pretty cool to cover a Thanksgiving Day game. I'm manifesting it here.

Week 13: Broncos at Chargers – "Sunday Night Football"

Sunday, Dec. 3

Week 14: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Sunday, Dec. 10

Week 15: Broncos vs. Commanders

Sunday, Dec. 17

Week 16: Broncos at Bills

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas in Buffalo? In this prediction, the Broncos catch a break with a road trip to Chicago in early October, but not so much with this journey.

Week 17: Broncos vs. Chargers

Sunday, Dec. 31

In my hypothetical world, this could be a pretty important game on the final day of 2023.

Week 18: Broncos at Raiders