Broncos' schedule to be announced Thursday, May 11

May 08, 2023 at 04:11 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2023 schedule is on its way.

The Broncos' 2023 slate will be announced on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. MT, the NFL announced Monday.

Denver's entire 17-game slate will be revealed on the DenverBroncos.com, the Broncos' social media channels, NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

Ahead of the full schedule announcement, the NFL will announce this year's international games, a game to be played on Black Friday and select individual games via "Fox & Friends" and "CBS Mornings" on May 10. The league will announce more select games via "Today Show" and "Good Morning America" on May 11.

The Broncos will host the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Browns and Commanders during the regular season. Denver will visit the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bears, Lions, Bills, Dolphins and Texans.

According to the NFL, there are "approximately a quadrillion possible schedule combinations" each season and that more than 26,000 factors that influence the slate, including travel, prime-time games, stadium availability and more.

