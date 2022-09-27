Denver Broncos | News

Player Q&A: KJ Hamler discusses his return to the field

Sep 27, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220926_KJ1

It has been a difficult journey for KJ Hamler over the last year, but the wide receiver worked his way back to the field and hopes to be an impactful player for the Broncos in Year 3. Hamler tore his ACL and injured his hip early in the 2021 season, and he was able to return in Week 1 after battling his way through both mental and physical adversity. We sat down with Hamler to talk about making his comeback, learning from Russell Wilson, cooking for his teammates and more.

Ellie Kinney: What was going through your mind when you walked onto the field in Seattle and took that first snap?

KJ Hamler: "Honestly, I was really anxious at first. I've never really been that nervous for a game. That's probably the first time I've ever been really nervous for a game, but I was prepared. I knew what I was doing, things of that nature. Wish we could've got the win, but just glad to be out there. Blessed to be out there."

EK: You shared a very honest story during training camp about your battle with mental health, and it resonated with a lot of people. Were you surprised at all by the response that you got?

KH: "Yeah, I didn't really know it would touch a lot of people like that, or that people would text me, 'Man, you're very brave, I appreciate you,' things like that. The fact that I made a difference in some people's lives was big for me, just to even know that. I was just telling the story of how my life has been so far, and it affected so many other people — I didn't know it could do that. I'm glad I did it."

EK: You're in your third season now. What are your expectations for yourself and for this team in 2022?

KH: "Main goal: Super Bowl. That's the first thing. My personal goal is Comeback Player of the Year, and just to stay healthy and be a key factor to this team and to this offense. I want to be more of a leader, be more of a guy that people can lean on and rely on. I've just got to take preparation and do all the little things right, and that time will come."

220926_KJ2

EK: With a lot of new changes this year, what kind of leader has Russell Wilson been as you guys have been putting together this offense?

KH: "Russ has been a big piece. He's probably like one of the coaches — just how he talks to us, how he is in meetings and things like that. I sit right next to him in meetings, and if he sees me not taking notes, he always says, 'Take notes. Always keep taking notes. You can learn something from anything.' That's his biggest thing — just his mindset and how he talks about things in a positive light. The mind is very strong, so he just taught me how to switch my vocabulary, switch my language of certain things. Russ has been a big help and a big piece of this team."

EK: It's been great to see you take Montrell Washington under your wing. Can you describe the relationship that you two have?

KH: "Trell, that's my guy. He calls me 'big bro' even though he's older than me, because I've been in the league for three years and this is his first year. [He's] just learning from me, because I was kind of similar to him coming in my rookie year, just overthinking a lot of stuff and things like that. I keep telling him to slow the game down. We live in the same apartment building, so he always comes down to my room and we just go over plays and talk ball and just joke around sometimes. That bond that me and him have, and I think all the receivers have, the chemistry is really important."

EK: Your teammates always describe you as the guy who brings the energy and positivity, day in and day out. How important is it to you to make sure the team is motivated and in high spirits?

KH: "I think that's one of my key things I like to do — just making people smile, making people excited. Just going on the field and being me. A lot of people will know it's not me if I'm not having fun on the field. … Just enjoying the game, playing football. This is a game we all love to play, so I'm very blessed. Every day I walk on that field, I'm blessed. I've been through too much to not enjoy it."

EK: Who is KJ off the field?

KH: "I really like music. I got into music a little bit during this whole [rehab] process. I'm really a chef, I really cook. I've got to cook for the receivers, I'll probably cook for the receivers this weekend. They want the same thing every time — they want soul food every time. I haven't switched it up in three years. It always hits. I've got to get the tight ends over there, because they've been asking me. … [Those are] probably the two main things, and just learning new things about myself."

Related Content

news

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 4: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Raiders

"They're back on track for a playoff push right there with the Chiefs in the AFC West," wrote Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, who placed the Broncos at No. 9 in his ranking.

news

Mile High Morning: Facing tough 49ers defense, Broncos' run game showed improvement

"We just stuck to it, and that's the key, especially in games in Denver at home," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "Guys can get tired, and as much as we can keep pounding them in the run game, that's going to help us out later in the game."

news

Hot Topics: Pat Surtain II doesn't allow a catch vs. 49ers, continues to showcase talent

In the second half of Denver's defensive performance, the 49ers essentially stopped trying to test the second-year player; Surtain was targeted just once after halftime.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones in concussion protocol after injury vs. 49ers

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett also noted that OLB Baron Browning is doing well after leaving the game with a knee injury.

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over San Francisco

Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.

news

'I think we're the best in the league': Broncos defense makes a statement in win over 49ers

"I feel like we're just getting our swagger back," Bradley Chubb said.

news

Following emotional win over 49ers, Broncos will look to continue stacking victories

"It felt like a playoff atmosphere," ILB Jonas Griffith said. "I think the guys, we all feel like we could do something special after that win."

news

Punter Corliss Waitman, Broncos' special teams key to victory over the 49ers

"[Special teams] got their job done as a unit when it mattered most," left guard Dalton Risner said.

news

'When we needed it, he did it': Russell Wilson shows off vintage mobility to lead Broncos on go-ahead touchdown drive

"Really in the fourth quarter, I had to kind of use my legs and take over and just kind of move around and find some first downs," Wilson said.

news

Cover 4: Broncos earn 11-10 come-from-behind prime-time win over 49ers

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 3 win over the 49ers.

news

#SFvsDEN live injury updates: OLB Baron Browning, DT D.J. Jones questionable to return

Browning suffered a knee injury, while Jones experienced a head injury.

Advertising