Player Q&A: Corliss Waitman reflects on his international childhood, a promising start to his Broncos career and more

The Broncos' most interesting player may also be the least well-known person on the roster. Punter Corliss Waitman, who joined the team earlier this year, was born in Belgium, raised in the Netherlands and went to college in Mobile, Alabama before becoming a full-time NFL player. Before practice recently, we sat down with him to talk about his childhood in Europe, what it was like to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and more.

Ben Swanson: Earlier in the season, you were named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. To be still so early in your career and to get an honor like that, what does it mean to you?

Corliss Waitman: "It was kind of a big deal. I didn't realize it. I had a lot of those guys that made tackles for me inside the 20, had a lot of good snaps from 'Bob' [Jacob Bobenmoyer], good protection. It takes everybody. It really does. Because if those guys don't block, it's going to be a blocked punt or I'm going to feel the pressure. It was definitely an honor. And it's definitely a team award, in my eyes. All those guys — the gunners, everybody that's blocking for me, Bob, the snapper, and it all came together. We actually earned that together. But it was definitely surreal; it's still surreal. I kept saying it in the last interview. I can't believe that this is my life, because where I come from, how I grew up — I never thought I'd make it this far, because I've been cut, doing workouts. I never thought. Not doubted myself, but I never thought I'd make it this far to become a starter, so I'm very grateful for it."

BS: Being a left-footed punter is somewhat rare and advantageous. Why is there a benefit to that?

CW: "It's kind of like baseball; it's just a little bit different. Different spin, [but] it's not just a different spin. Lefties have this weird — you can ask returners — it just knuckles sometimes in the air and stuff. It's one of those things, but it's one of those things returner can work on and get used to. But you notice when it's a lefty punter sometimes they muff it here and there. It's definitely an advantage going against a returner — sometimes. Those returners are professionals, too."

BS: Being left-footed, are you also left-handed?

CW: "Everything left. I'm left-handed, left-footed."

BS: How far can you punt with your right foot?

CW: "Let's say, not far enough to be an NFL punter. Let's just say that. Maybe high school? But not far enough to become an NFL punter."

BS: When you were coming into the league, you did a lot of tryouts, right? What is the life of a guy doing a lot of tryouts and trying to make their way into the NFL?

CW: "I was definitely grateful. For me, it was like a game every week, because I was a lefty and guys were bringing me in because they were punting against lefty punters. So for me it was like, 'OK, that's my game. I'm going to treat it like a game day.' And I did very well, racked up a lot of [frequent flyer miles] with it. That's what I'm really grateful for, because I'm a gold member now. But it was definitely a grind, because you're always flying out and stuff like that. But it was kind of like it kept me ready and got me an opportunity here, because I did a workout here in October."

BS: You landed in Pittsburgh for a little bit with Pressley Harvin III. There's not a whole lot of Black punters or specialists in the league. To be able to work with another guy who can share that experience, what did that mean to you?