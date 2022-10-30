Denver Broncos | News

P.J. Locke active for Broncos' Week 8 game vs. Jaguars

Oct 30, 2022 at 06:01 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

LONDON —Safety P.J. Locke is active for the Broncos after being added to the injury report with a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Locke was listed as questionable, but he was not among the Broncos' seven inactive players for their Week 8 game against Jacksonville.

Running back Marlon Mack, though, will not make his debut with the Broncos. Denver signed Mack off the 49ers' practice squad on Monday, and he made the trip with the Broncos to London.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game.

The Broncos previously ruled out cornerback Essang Bassey, outside linebacker Baron Browning, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and tackle Cam Fleming.

For a complete list of the Broncos' inactive players, please see below.

