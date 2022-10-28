Owner/CEO Greg Penner expresses disappointment in start to 2022 season, determined to see Broncos turn tide for fans

LONDON — Following a Friday fan event at The Barrowboy & Banker, Broncos Owner/CEO Greg Penner expressed his disappointment in the Broncos' tough start to the season, applauded the players' effort and spoke to his understanding of the pain fans feel following tough losses.

"It's not the start we were looking for," Penner said in a brief conversation with a few reporters. "It's been disappointing so far. We had really high expectations coming in. We still have high expectations. Our fans have high expectations of us. And we're not where we need to be. So that's the challenge as we go into the second half of the season.

"I've been really proud of our guys for battling. A lot of resiliency, [the] defense has played great. So there's some places where things are going well, but overall we're just not where we need to be and we need to figure out how to win these close games."

As the Broncos aim to turn the tide on their season, Penner said he'll aim to support General Manager George Paton, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and the team's players to make the appropriate changes.

"My role, I think, is to provide the support that I can to George, to Nathaniel, the players," Penner said. "I've got to ask the right questions. When they want to make changes, I need to support them, and I'll continue to do that. Rob and Carrie have been involved. We get calls from other partners of ours, and they have a lot of interest in how we're doing. We'll continue that as we go into the back half of the season."

Penner expressed confidence in Hackett and said he's been in regular communication with the Broncos' head coach.

"I support Nathaniel and really want to see him succeed," Penner said. "He's obviously a first-time head coach. There's a lot of new things to get in place. He and I talk every week, and I love talking with him about the game. He's obviously incredibly passionate. But he knows we're not performing at the level that we expect to. But we've got high expectations for him for the second half."

Penner also recognized the high expectations that Broncos Country has for the team.

"Absolutely," said Penner when asked if he could feel fans' deep interest in the team. "I feel it personally. ... And the thing I love about these fans is they care so much obviously about winning, and that's what it all comes down to, but they're also just so proud of this organization. They want us to be moving in the right direction. They understand the game. They're loud. They care about it. … At the end of the day, we've got to win for them."

As the Broncos move forward in the 2022 season and try to earn wins, Penner said the Broncos must balance a level of patience with the urgency to win now.