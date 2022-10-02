NT D.J. Jones, G Dalton Risner active for Broncos at Raiders

LAS VEGAS — Nose tackle D.J. Jones and guard Dalton Risner are both active for Sunday's game against the Raiders after being listed as questionable for the Week 4 matchup.
Jones cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, and Risner was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Neither Jones nor Risner was among the Broncos' seven inactive players.
The Broncos previously ruled out five players for Sunday's matchup: OLB Jonathon Cooper, WR Tyrie Cleveland, G/C Quinn Meinerz, CB Darius Phillips and OL Billy Turner.
Defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and wide receiver Jalen Virgil are also inactive.