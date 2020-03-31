Denver Broncos | News

NFL expands playoff field beginning in 2020

Mar 31, 2020
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The NFL playoffs are expanding.

Beginning in 2020, two new teams will make the postseason, as the NFL voted Tuesday to increase the size of the playoff field from 12 to 14.

Previously, six teams from each conference — four division winners and two wild-card teams — made the postseason. The two division winners with the best records received first-round byes, and the other two division winners matched up against the wild-card teams.

Under the new format, only the top seed in each conference will receive a bye. Each conference would then have three wild-card games on the first weekend of the playoffs. The second seed in each conference will host the seventh seed, the third seed will host the sixth seed and the fourth seed will host the fifth seed.

The playoffs would then continue as previously constructed during divisional weekend, championship weekend and the Super Bowl.

CBS and NBC will broadcast the additional wild-card games in 2020. As part of CBS' broadcast, a version of the game designed for younger audiences will air on Nickelodeon.

NBC's game will be broadcasted on its soon-to-be-launched streaming service Peacock and on Telemundo.

The NFL last expanded the playoffs ahead of the 1990 season, when the postseason field grew from 10 to 12 teams.

The Broncos have not made the playoffs since the 2015 season, when they won Super Bowl 50.

