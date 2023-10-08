New York Jets at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

After a two-game stretch on the road, the Broncos will return home in search of their first home win of 2023 when they take on the New York Jets. Denver captured its first win against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, scoring 24 unanswered points to win on kicker Wil Lutz's 51-yard field goal. The Broncos will look to continue that momentum against the Jets in a matchup of teams with 1-3 records.

Rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who received a game ball for surpassing 100 scrimmage yards and scoring on a touchdown reception against Chicago, could see his role continue to increase after his breakout performance. Fellow rookie Marvin Mims Jr. has emerged as one of the league's best big-play threats as both a wide receiver and a returner, while veteran wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have found a rhythm in Head Coach Sean Payton's offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson is also off to a hot start, ranking tied for second in the NFL in passing touchdowns and tied for third in passer rating. On defense, young outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper took over the game against the Bears and will look to establish the pass rush against the Jets' offense, while cornerback Pat Surtain II will match up against New York's talented receiving corps. Sunday's game will also mark Denver's first time wearing its "Snowcapped" alternate helmets, which it will pair with its orange Color Rush uniform set.

INJURY UPDATE

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee) was ruled out of the game, and center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) and running back Javonte Williams (quad) are listed as questionable. Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) were not given game statuses and are expected to be available for Sunday's game.

For New York, cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) and cornerback D.J. Reed (concussion) are ruled out for Sunday's game. Offensive lineman Billy Turner (toe), linebacker Samuel Eguavoen (ankle), safety Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot) and tackle Carter Warren (shoulder) are listed as questionable. Safety Tony Adams (hamstring), tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) were not given game statuses.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: Tiki Barber

Analyst: Matt Ryan

Sideline: AJ Ross

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: Paramount+ or NFL+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 85 or 226 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

