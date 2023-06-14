Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Zach Allen picked to NFL All-Underrated Team

Jun 14, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

The Lead

One of the newest Broncos may also be one of the league's top under-the-radar players.

Defensive end Zach Allen, whom the Broncos signed in free agency, is expected to make significant contributions in Denver's defense after four seasons with the Cardinals. Yet while he showed exciting signs of growth in Arizona, he has yet to break through on a bigger stage.

That could come soon, though, as Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar picked Allen to his All-Underrated Team.

"It's a significant bet on an ascending player," Farrar wrote.

After a slow start to his career, the 2019 third-round pick picked up the pace in the last two seasons, totaling 9.5 sacks, 34 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, 95 total tackles, three fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown and 12 passes defensed over the past two seasons. That coincided with the arrival of three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year defensive end J.J. Watt, from whom Allen learned as much as he could.

"The 6-foot-4, 281[-pound] Allen had his best season to date in 2022, with six sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and 14 quarterback hurries in 427 pass-rushing snaps," Farrar wrote. "Allen's sacks came everywhere from the edge to aligned over the guards to true nose-shade alignments — so, like his mentor, he's developed into a guy who can harass quarterbacks from any place you'd like."

Below the Fold

In case you missed it, the Broncos will honor the 25th anniversary of their Super Bowl XXXIII team and Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware during their Alumni Weekend game in Week 2.

