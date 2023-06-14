Mile High Morning: Zach Allen picked to NFL All-Underrated Team

The Lead

One of the newest Broncos may also be one of the league's top under-the-radar players.

Defensive end Zach Allen, whom the Broncos signed in free agency, is expected to make significant contributions in Denver's defense after four seasons with the Cardinals. Yet while he showed exciting signs of growth in Arizona, he has yet to break through on a bigger stage.

That could come soon, though, as Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar picked Allen to his All-Underrated Team.

"It's a significant bet on an ascending player," Farrar wrote.

After a slow start to his career, the 2019 third-round pick picked up the pace in the last two seasons, totaling 9.5 sacks, 34 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, 95 total tackles, three fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown and 12 passes defensed over the past two seasons. That coincided with the arrival of three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year defensive end J.J. Watt, from whom Allen learned as much as he could.