Mile High Morning: Yahoo Sports picks WR Marvin Mims Jr. as a fantasy sleeper to draft

Aug 25, 2023
The Broncos' first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft has been making an impression on offense and special teams in training camp. According to Yahoo Sports, owners of fantasy football teams would be well-advised to take note.

In an article selecting one fantasy football sleeper pick for each NFL team, Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don identified wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as the Broncos player to watch. Del Don said Mims' prime opportunity and talent could make him a valuable addition, especially in the final months of the season.

"[Broncos Head Coach Sean] Payton is one of the league's best play-callers, and [quarterback] Russell Wilson looks poised to bounce back," Del Don said. "Mims is a rookie who'll require patience, but he was arguably the most underrated player in the draft and could be a fantasy difference-maker in the second half."

Mims comes to Denver after posting impressive numbers at Oklahoma, including 1,083 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his junior season in 2022 and 20 receiving touchdowns in his three-year career.

After the Broncos traded up to select Mims with the 63rd-overall pick in April's NFL Draft, Mims balanced recovering from a hamstring injury and acclimating to the NFL environment. Now back at practice, Mims has excelled as a wide receiver and a returner and snagged an eight-yard catch in traffic against the 49ers in his preseason debut.

"He was hurt the first couple weeks of camp, but since he's been back, we've been impressed with him," Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said after Thursday's joint practice with the Rams. "Hopefully he keeps developing and keeps performing like he has, but we're real optimistic about him."

For fantasy football players considering selecting Mims, Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams could be an excellent opportunity to see the former Sooner play. Payton said he expects Mims to have a more significant role against Los Angeles.

"He's doing well," Payton said. "It's good to have him getting all these practice snaps, these punt returns. He'll play quite a bit on Saturday."

