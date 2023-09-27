Mile High Morning: WR Marvin Mims Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week award following kick-return touchdown

The Lead

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has emerged as one of the league's best rookies on offense and special teams, and his most prolific performance yet — a 197-yard showing against the Dolphins — is earning him national attention.

Mims was named one of six nominees for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award after recording 73 receiving yards and ripping off a 99-yard kick return touchdown, his first special-teams score of his career.

Mims is joined on the list by Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, Texans receiver Tank Dell, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and Lions cornerback Brian Branch.

Mims was also nominated for the award following Week 2.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mims' return for a score was the longest play in the NFL this season by more than a 10-yard margin with a total distance of 126.3 yards. Only two players, Mims and Texans fullback Andrew Beck, have recorded kick return touchdowns so far this season. The Oklahoma product currently ranks first in the league in punt and kick return average, while ranking third among rookies in receiving yardage with 195 yards.

"I feel like there could be more to come," Mims said on Monday. "Just being out there, it feels great, especially last game getting that kick return. Personally, I haven't gotten a kick return for a touchdown since high school, so that felt pretty good just knowing how hard we work as a special teams unit."