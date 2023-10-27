Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton surprises Denver golfers in The Players' Tribune video

The Lead

When wide receiver Courtland Sutton isn't corralling highlight-reel catches or finding the end zone, he enjoys finding local golf courses and hitting the links.

In a recent Instagram post with Players Tribune, Sutton partnered with United Airlines to show his love for the sport of golf and how it helps connect him to his community and the Broncos' fanbase. The video follows Sutton as he surprises three other golfers and joins their group for a round of golf, and Sutton shares why he enjoys the sport so much.

"I love to go golfing [because] it allows me to put myself into the community," Sutton said. "The people you come across that live out here are great people. They love their sports, they love their outdoors."

The Pro Bowl receiver also discussed a recent trip to Cabo, which proved to be a refreshing test of his golf ability.

"Being able to see different courses, it gives you a different challenge and challenges your golf skills," Sutton said.

Sutton finishes the clip by sharing an aspect of the Denver area that he's grown to appreciate, both from his vantage point on the field at Empower Field at Mile High for Broncos home games and on the golf course.