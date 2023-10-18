Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton's touchdown reception, DE Zach Allen's sack among Week 6's standout plays

Oct 18, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

The Broncos needed late-game heroics to will their way back into their 'Thursday Night Football' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and a couple of key veterans delivered with highlight-reel plays.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton's acrobatic one-armed touchdown catch with just over six minutes remaining brought the Broncos within a score, and defensive end Zach Allen's 11-yard sack of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes forced Kansas City to attempt a 52-yard field goal on its ensuing possession.

After the Week 6 slate was complete, those two plays stood out among the most impressive plays of the week in NFL Next Gen Stats' weekly rankings.

Sutton's catch ranked as the fourth-most improbable completion of the week with a 22.4 percent likelihood of completion, according to Next Gen Stats' model. The model takes into account its Air Distance, Air Yards and Receiver Separation metrics to calculate the probability. Only wide receiver Brandon Johnson's Hail Mary touchdown catch in Week 2 and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.'s 38-yard catch in Week 3 had lower completion probabilities for the Broncos this season.

The reception also gave Sutton his fourth touchdown reception of 2023, making him the first Broncos player since 2014 to record four touchdown catches through the first six games of a season. The sixth-year receiver finished the game with four catches for 46 yards and the score.

"I thought Courtland made an unbelievable catch, an unbelievable job," quarterback Russell Wilson said after the game. "We isolated him one-on-one with the corner and he ran a great route. He went up and got it. I tried to give him a chance, and he did a great job of bringing it down."

Allen's fourth-quarter sack of Mahomes extended his streak of games with at least one sack to three games, but it also registered as one of the fastest sacks of Denver's season.

Next Gen Stats clocked Allen's time from snap to sack at 2.87, making him one of four players to record a sack in under three seconds in Week 6. One of Allen's teammates, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, accomplished the feat in Week 4 with a sack of Chicago's Justin Fields in 2.5 seconds.

Both players will look to make more impressive plays and help the Broncos capture a home win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos share excitement about inclusion of flag football in 2028 Olympics

Denver players share their ideal flag football positions and detail the importance of playing football on a global stage.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos encouraged by defensive improvement, but still striving to win crucial moments

After holding the Chiefs to 19 points, Denver is looking to turn defensive progress into wins.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offense aiming for consistency against Kansas City

Denver is looking to find its rhythm against a talented Chiefs defense.
news

Mile High Morning: Colorado Sports Hall of Fame elects former Broncos DE Barney Chavous to Class of 2024

Chavous played for the Broncos for 13 seasons and was a key member of Denver's Orange Crush defense.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II snatches his first interception of 2023, keeps focus ahead on Kansas City

Surtain put his exceptional ball skills on display once again with a red-zone interception of the Jets' Zach Wilson in the fourth quarter.
news

Mile High Morning: Denver receivers looking forward to challenge against Jets' secondary

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. said execution will be crucial against New York's talented unit.
news

Mile High Morning: Brandon Johnson off to hot start in second season

Through the team's first four games, Johnson is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three, and he's totaled 113 yards on seven receptions.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Jaleel McLaughlin makes GMFB's 'Fabulous Five' list of top rookie performances

"Good Morning Football" selected McLaughlin as a standout performer in Week 4.
news

Mile High Morning: K Wil Lutz earns game ball after game-winning 51-yard field goal against Bears

Lutz said he was grateful for the opportunity to attempt such an important kick and praised Denver's resilience.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rookies impress as Denver rallies for first win of 2023

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. emerged as difference-makers in the Broncos' win.
news

Mile High Morning: How Denver's last game in Chicago proved pivotal on road to Super Bowl 50 title

A pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Brock Osweiler and a stout defense proved to be the difference in the team's 2015 matchup.
Advertising