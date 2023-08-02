Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton breaks down his one-handed catch, competition against defensive backs

Aug 02, 2023 at 08:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton drew a big cheer from the thousands of Broncos fans at Tuesday's training camp practice, snagging a deep pass from quarterback Russell Wilson with a single hand. For Sutton, the artistry of the catch was more out of necessity than a desire for a highlight-reel play.

"[I] had to work good technique, going against a top-one corner in the league — I get to work against the best," Sutton said in an interview with NFL Network. "I had to work my technique, and Russ gave me the opportunity to go make a play and just find a way to come down with it. Two hands, one hand, whatever it may be, you just have got to be the one to come down with the ball."

While Sutton's catch may be difficult to replicate, the electric back-and-forth between the Broncos' receivers and the stout secondary has been constant.

It's not only the receivers and tight ends who have been making plays. Safety Justin Simmons recorded interceptions on back-to-back days, and safety Caden Sterns had a highlight of his own with a diving interception off a deflection. That doesn't even include cornerback Pat Surtain II, who is one of the team's leaders in his third year.

Sutton said getting to line up across from players like Simmons and Surtain has brought out the best in him.

"For us, being able to go against one of the best defenses in the league, it's awesome," Sutton said. "To be able to have those one-on-one reps, it does bring that competition into play. Everybody knows that the O-line and D-line have their thing, but receivers and [defensive backs], especially during training camp, it's a good battle that gets to happen. For us to have those one-on-one reps, it's a great time for us to put in some good work."

In addition to the matchups between the wide receivers and defensive backs, Sutton said he's seen competition continue to sharpen each position group across training camp.

"It's been great competition from every aspect of the game, from the trenches to the back," Sutton said. "Everyone is up there and trying to make each other better."

Below the Fold

After Head Coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday that wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn Achilles, Patrick's teammates expressed their support for Patrick despite the setback.

"All we can do is be there for him, encourage him, lift him up," Sutton said. "The person that he is, it's hard to replace that. He's a great guy, we're definitely going to miss him on the field. We're lifting him up through the rest of this season."

Left tackle Garett Bolles lived with Patrick at the start of his career and said he wants Patrick to known that the team is with him and rooting for him in his journey.

"Man, it's tough," Bolles said. "I love Tim. I'm super, super close with him. He's like a brother."

Through their friendship, Bolles has learned about Patrick's character and response to adversity and has confidence Patrick will rebound from the injury.

"Seeing a guy like that go down like that last year, and now within almost a year of each other, it's a heartbreaking thing," Bolles said. "But knowing him, I know that he's a fighter, he's a dog. Losing a guy like that on offense is tough, but I know he's going to come back and be that much stronger."

In his NFL Network interview, Sutton highlighted Patrick's resolve and gave a request to the Broncos' community.

"Send him some love and some support," Sutton said. "Let him know that he's not doing this by himself."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: HC Sean Payton cites Broncos' ownership, front office and fanbase as reasons for coming to Denver

Payton said it was important to him to be "somewhere that it matters and there's a history."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos S Caden Sterns embracing his role in the secondary

In a feature with The Denver Post, Sterns gave insight into his development and his priorities for the defense.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos DT D.J. Jones praises teammates on the defensive line heading into training camp

Jones said he and free-agent addition Zach Allen "complement each other very well."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos President Damani Leech gives behind-the-scenes look at 'Snowcapped' helmet design process

Leech also provided an update on potential future uniform changes.

news

Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High among candidates for USA Today's favorite stadium contest

Empower Field at Mile High is one of 20 nominees for the honor, which will be voted on by fans.

news

Mile High Morning: Ring of Famer Lionel Taylor still going strong at age 87

Taylor reminisces over his standout career in a new Denver Gazette feature.

news

Mile High Morning: Randy Gradishar a top choice for Hall of Fame's expected senior finalists by panel of football historians

"Denver linebacker Randy Gradishar is the people's choice," the Talk of Fame Two's Clark Judge wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named third-best player from 2021 NFL Draft by Maurice Jones-Drew

"We should be talking about Surtain a lot more considering he's putting up elite production while covering top receivers week in and week out," Jones-Drew wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' most underappreciated player

The work in the trenches is never easy — and NFL linemen rarely get the recognition they deserve.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway, Peyton Manning named greatest players to ever wear their respective numbers

How do some of the great Broncos compare to all of the players in the history of the league?

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN names Justin Simmons among biggest draft steals of last decade

ESPN created a list of the top 50 biggest draft steals since 2013, and one of the Broncos' best defensive players made the list.

Advertising