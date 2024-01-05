Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: With slew of contested catches, WR Courtland Sutton has made 'a huge difference' for 2023 Broncos

Jan 05, 2024 at 09:46 AM
As the Broncos' leading receiver, Courtland Sutton's impact in 2023 has been clear.

The sixth-year player is tied for the third-most touchdown receptions in the NFL, and he's made several acrobatic catches that rank among the most improbable in recent years.

Asked Thursday to reflect on Sutton's year for the Broncos, Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi complimented Sutton's impact both on and off the field.

"I mean, he's fantastic … just the way he does his business," Lombardi said. "He's a great leader, hard worker, always positive — that's a huge thing for a receiver. Sometimes things go dry, they're not getting the ball as much as they want, and he's always positive."

Lombardi compared Sutton's "knack for making those contested catches" to another prominent receiver he's worked with in the Chargers' Mike Williams.

"He made a ton [of catches] that not a lot of guys in this world can make this year, which made a huge difference for us," Lombardi said of Sutton.

And though Sutton was not selected for the Pro Bowl, safety Justin Simmons was among the Broncos to show support for the veteran receiver.

"I feel like I should say this, and I know there are a lot of great receivers in our league, but I just thought that Court had a great year too and at least deserved an alternate spot," Simmons said Wednesday. "It's just disappointing to see that."

Sutton improved to a full participant in Thursday's practice after missing the majority of Denver's last two games with a concussion, and he could have one more chance this season to add more highlight plays to his 2023 resume.

