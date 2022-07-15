Mile High Morning: Why the Broncos' run game could help Russell Wilson have a career year

The Lead

In a little less than a month, when the Broncos take on the Cowboys in the preseason opener, we may get our first in-game look at Russell Wilson in a Broncos uniform and how Denver's new offense operates with him under center.

Until then, how exactly the team plans to balance its ground and aerial attacks is a matter of possibility and potential. The "Let Russ Cook" slogan puts the primary responsibilities on Wilson's shoulders, but as The Athletic's Nick Kosmider writes, having an effective ground game will likely open Wilson up to play at his best.

"During each of Wilson's three most efficient seasons, as measured by ESPN's Total QBR, the Seahawks produced a top-10 running game in terms of expected points added (EPA)," Kosmider wrote. "That includes 2019, when Seattle was eighth in rushing efficiency and Wilson posted the second-best QBR mark (71.5) of his career. By contrast, during three of the four lowest-ranked QBR seasons of Wilson's career, the Seahawks finished outside the top 10 in rushing efficiency."

With Melvin Gordon III entering his eighth season and Javonte Williams entering his second, the Broncos appear poised to give Wilson that kind of successful ground game.