Mile High Morning: Why the Broncos look 'like a roster ready to compete for a title'

The Lead

Earlier this week, NFL.com's Marc Ross ranked the Broncos' roster as the fifth most-complete in the league, and at least one of his colleagues appears to agree.

Gregg Rosenthal has been going division by division to assess each team's projected group of 22 starters, and his evaluation of the Broncos should have fans excited.

"Russell Wilson has never been surrounded by this much skill-position talent," Rosenthal wrote. "Few quarterbacks have! Some teams have four No. 3 receivers. The Broncos, in a perfect world, could have two No. 1s (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton), a No. 2 (Tim Patrick) and a sneaky explosive No. 3 (KJ Hamler)."

But Rosenthal doesn't just consider the Broncos to be talented on offense; "The defensive personnel is outstanding," he notes.

"It's a team built to rush the passer," Rosenthal wrote. "Dre'Mont Jones and free-agent pickup D.J. Jones are both versatile and can push the pocket. Malik Reed is a fantastic third edge rusher and second-round pick Nik Bonitto was one of the most productive pass rushers in college football last year.

"… The secondary looks awesome again, especially if free-agent pickup K'Waun Williams can stay healthy. He's one of the league's best slot cornerbacks when he's right."

The biggest weakness on offense, Rosenthal writes, may be the offensive line because of the added pressure Wilson's scrambling ability can place on the linemen, but his overall judgment is rosy.