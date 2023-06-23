Mile High Morning: Why Sports Illustrated picked Pat Surtain II as the Broncos' most underrated player even after his stellar 2022 season

The Lead

When Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr wrote his article picking the most underrated player for each NFL team, he knew the section for the Broncos would sound ridiculous.

That's because, on the surface, it's hard to make sense of naming Pat Surtain II as the Broncos' most underrated player. The star cornerback made a hasty rise to the league's elite ranks in his 2022 season, earning All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection, among other accolades.

And yet, Orr still thinks Surtain is not properly assessed.

"All right, you say, this is absurd," Orr wrote. "We've all heard of Patrick Surtain II, a first-team All-Pro in his second season. But what about in the context that he may actually be the best cornerback in the NFL?"

To his point, Orr recalls Surtain's play against Raiders receiver Davante Adams, and after the full body of work of the past two seasons, Orr says Surtain's position in the league is still undervalued.