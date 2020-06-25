Mile High Morning: Why preseason prognosticators may be undervaluing the Broncos

The Lead

We've previously examined how a few NFL analysts have rated the Broncos in their power rankings. Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News had the Broncos at 15th and NFL.com's Dan Hanzus placed them at 21st after the draft, and NBC Sports' Peter King ranked them 20th earlier in June.

According to Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey, all of them may be underrating this Broncos roster.

In a new ESPN article ranking teams' rosters based on PFF's rating database, Linsey ranked Denver 14th, bolstered largely by a strong set of offensive targets for quarterback Drew Lock.

"The 2020 draft was all about getting quarterback Drew Lock some more weapons. And now, those offensive weapons stick out as one of the strengths of the team," Linsey wrote. "Courtland Sutton corralled the drop issues that plagued him as a rookie and ended the 2019 season as PFF's 10th-highest-graded wide receiver, and Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler should give him plenty of support early in their NFL careers."

That means, of course, that a lot is riding on Lock — as many Broncos fans undoubtedly already understand.