Mile High Morning: Why Phillip Lindsay's words about COVID-19 from September now carry extra weight

Oct 14, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

Early in September, Phillip Lindsay was asked about the NFL's successes to that point regarding COVID-19 testing. In his response, Lindsay turned to the challenges of maintaining communal health throughout an entire team and possible ripple effect.

"Look to the left and right of you," Lindsay said on Sept. 2. "I don't want to get anyone sick and they have to miss games, or they die. That's the scariest part about this. We don't know who's immune to it and who isn't. I don't want to be the reason someone dies, or I don't want to be one that dies and leaves my family behind because somebody didn't want to make the right decisions. It's scary, but if everybody sticks with this game plan and are in it with each other, we'll have an OK season and we'll be able to get through a season."

Lindsay's words may take on extra meaning now, as The Denver Post's Sean Keeler reports that not too long before that, Lindsay's father was hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.

"The elder Lindsay, who was a running back at Colorado State back in the day, considers himself lucky, all things considered," Keeler writes. "He didn't require a ventilator and was discharged from the hospital after a week."

Even now, Troy Lindsay feels the lingering effects of the disease, he says — shortness of breath, fatigue, dulled senses.

"It is real," Troy told Keeler. "The younger people, they come out of it better than old people do. It's basically just because they're younger. But as you get older, man, I'd watch out.

"Everyone says that, 'You're well,' and, 'You don't have it anymore.' There's some lingering stuff there. Keep that mask on. And keep your distance."

As ESPN's Adam Schefter reports, recently retired former Broncos RB C.J. Anderson is joining Cal's coaching staff as a volunteer offensive coach. Anderson, who starred at Cal from 2011-12, will reunite with former Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, who is Cal's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Some changes are coming to the NFL's COVID-19 outbreak precautions. "[A]nyone with "high risk" contact exposure to a coronavirus-positive individual must isolate for five days, even if said person is negative and remains asymptomatic," writes NFL.com's Grant Gordon in a summary of Tom Pelissero's report for NFL Network. The aim of this new policy, it is presumed, is to encourage greater social distancing and to avoid a widespread outbreak after someone tests positive.

