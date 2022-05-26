Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Why NFL.com thinks fans should jump on the Javonte Williams bandwagon

May 26, 2022 at 09:19 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

NFL.com's Adam Schein recently identified "NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2022," but he didn't limit them just to teams that people should take note of. There's head coaches, coordinators and players, too.

And while Javonte Williams comes in at No. 6 on the list, there's no one more fitting to carry a heavy load than him, as we saw when Williams carried Marlon Humphrey for about 20 yards last year.

Williams, whom Schein describes as "a second-year stud with star potential," could break out for Denver as Russell Wilson attracts most of the attention on offense.

"All eyes are on Russell Wilson, and rightfully so — he changes everything for Denver," Schein wrote. "Now, for the first time since Peyton Manning's retirement, you have to respect the Broncos' quarterback. But if defenders solely focus on Wilson, it will be to their detriment. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams forced 63 missed tackles as a rookie. That ranked second only to Jonathan Taylor's 66 — and Taylor had 129 more carries! I believe Williams becomes a legit top-10 running back in Year 2."

Below the Fold

Also on NFL.com, Cynthia Frelund named a most unappreciated player for each NFL team, picking tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for the Broncos.

"The Broncos' depth chart might look unsettled at tight end, with former first-round pick Noah Fant heading to Seattle in this offseason's Russell Wilson trade," Frelund wrote. "But don't overlook Okwuegbunam, whose catch rate of plus-15.9 over expected on passes of fewer than 10 air yards was the highest in the NFL (minimum of 30 such targets) last season. His pass-blocking win share also ranked ahead of Fant's."

The Unclassifieds

