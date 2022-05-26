Mile High Morning: Why NFL.com thinks fans should jump on the Javonte Williams bandwagon

The Lead

NFL.com's Adam Schein recently identified "NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2022," but he didn't limit them just to teams that people should take note of. There's head coaches, coordinators and players, too.

And while Javonte Williams comes in at No. 6 on the list, there's no one more fitting to carry a heavy load than him, as we saw when Williams carried Marlon Humphrey for about 20 yards last year.

Williams, whom Schein describes as "a second-year stud with star potential," could break out for Denver as Russell Wilson attracts most of the attention on offense.