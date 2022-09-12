Mile High Morning: Why Nathaniel Hackett's fearlessness makes him a great leader 

The Lead

Long before he was leading the Broncos, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was teaching dance classes. Now, he will look to use some of the same tactics to motivate his football players.

The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler talked to David Schrag, one of Hackett's old friends and a fellow UC Davis alumnus, who reflected on the coach's days as a hip-hop dance instructor while in college. To Schrag, Hackett's ability to be silly and expressive has allowed him to become a great motivator.

"The one thing about him is, he's just so completely fearless," Schrag told Keeler. "He was never afraid to be goofy and be funny. But also, he learned really quickly, too."

Schrag told Keeler that Hackett's dance classes were always packed, with 30 to 40 people squeezing into the room for each session to learn hip-hop dance choreography.

"His classes were huge, and here was this big football-player guy teaching dance classes to dozens and dozens of students," Schrag said. "And I think that was mainly because — he's a good dancer, absolutely — it was just his personality. He was just very charming. He owned the room. People loved being around him."

Keeler noted that Hackett will have success in Denver if he can motivate his players in the same way he used to motivate his dance students.