Mile High Morning: Why Michael Ojemudia's offseason play has been eye-opening for his teammates

The Lead

About two weeks ago, a Broncos quarterback uncorked a deep ball down the center of the field and third-year cornerback Michael Ojemudia stretched out to make the tough interception. Yet as dazzling a play as it was, it's becoming more and more routine to Ojemudia's teammates.

During OTAs, Pat Surtain II was asked to select one cornerback who has caught his attention so far this offseason, and it didn't take long for him to pick.

"OJ — Ojemudia," Surtain said. "He's made plays throughout these OTAs. He's been ballin'. He's been showing that he's capable of making those big-time plays. He's been showing out these whole OTAs, so I'll say him."

Veteran cornerback Ronald Darby said Monday that he also has been impressed with Ojemudia's playmaking ability.

"He comes out ready to work each day," Darby said. "He pays attention in meetings, asks questions and goes out there and makes plays every day."

Amid competition at cornerback behind those two expected starters, Ojemudia could be one young player who's flying under the radar. He made impressive plays as a rookie in 2020, but entered the 2021 season on injured reserve and only played in two games.

He made his lone start of the year in the season finale with both Surtain and Darby out. In that game, Ojemudia was the most-targeted defender by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, but six of those 13 targets fell incomplete and only Justin Simmons allowed a lower passer rating in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference.