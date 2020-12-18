Mile High Morning: Why former Bronco Orlando Franklin is hiking Colorado with strangers

The Lead

Former offensive lineman Orlando Franklin is no stranger to Broncos fans. Even those who may not recall his three years with the team may now know him as a host on 104.3 The Fan.

But he's gotten even more familiar with fans recently, as he's welcomed some to join him on hikes around the state.

"I found a way to do things where I can see Colorado, burn a ton of calories," Franklin told FOX31 Denver's Evan Kruegel, "but meet new, good people as well."

It began when he found a book of 50 hikes in Colorado at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. When he asked for advice on social media, a few people turned up, and since then, it's been a Saturday tradition.

Really, making new friends has been just an added benefit of his hiking program; the main goal has been to lose weight. And in that way, it's been a complete success. Franklin told Kruegel that he's lost almost 100 pounds, and he hiked his first fourteener (a mountain with an elevation of at least 14,000 feet) over the summer.

"I told myself, because we were getting ready to have our second child, this is something that I have to do," Franklin said. "I have to make sure that I have more energy, we're playing man-to-man defense now, one parent has one kid, the other parent has the other, so you're fully engaged."