Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Why former Bronco Orlando Franklin is hiking Colorado with strangers

Dec 18, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

201218_mhm

The Lead

Former offensive lineman Orlando Franklin is no stranger to Broncos fans. Even those who may not recall his three years with the team may now know him as a host on 104.3 The Fan.

But he's gotten even more familiar with fans recently, as he's welcomed some to join him on hikes around the state.

"I found a way to do things where I can see Colorado, burn a ton of calories," Franklin told FOX31 Denver's Evan Kruegel, "but meet new, good people as well."

It began when he found a book of 50 hikes in Colorado at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. When he asked for advice on social media, a few people turned up, and since then, it's been a Saturday tradition.

Really, making new friends has been just an added benefit of his hiking program; the main goal has been to lose weight. And in that way, it's been a complete success. Franklin told Kruegel that he's lost almost 100 pounds, and he hiked his first fourteener (a mountain with an elevation of at least 14,000 feet) over the summer.

"I told myself, because we were getting ready to have our second child, this is something that I have to do," Franklin said. "I have to make sure that I have more energy, we're playing man-to-man defense now, one parent has one kid, the other parent has the other, so you're fully engaged."

Franklin told Kruegel that he also hopes his tale and his accomplishment will inspire others to enjoy the great outdoors.

Below the Fold

Even if Netane Muti does not make his second start on Saturday against the Bills, his first one was productive. The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran talked to the rookie lineman to hear about the experience. "At first, I was nervous, but once I started playing, all of that faded away," Muti told O'Halloran. "It was a fun experience and I hope to get to do it again."

In need of a wide receiver in your fantasy football playoffs? ESPN's Matthew Berry gave some love to an underrated veteran Bronco who received votes in his "pass-catchers I love in Week 15" section. "Tim Patrick is a thing," Berry wrote. "He now has 10-plus fantasy points in five consecutive games. (No, we're not counting the game in which the Broncos played a practice squad wide receiver at quarterback.)"

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Looking back at Random Acts of Kindness Week

Make kindness the norm. Throughout their participation in this year's Random Acts of Kindness Week, that's been the message the Broncos have looked to share.

news

Mile High Morning: Denver Broncos ranked in top 10 in The Athletic's NFL franchise rankings

Although the Broncos have fallen on tough times in recent years, the franchise's overall track record still places it among the league's best in history.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II says Broncos 'understand our goals and our destiny' as team works to rebound

"We know these past couple of years we didn't get to that next step, which is the playoffs, but that's what we're looking forward to," Surtain said.

news

Mile High Morning: An early look at some NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on through the Combine and beyond

While the Broncos do not have a first- or second-round pick, they still have two picks in the top 100.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos Shannon Sharpe, Emmanuel Sanders evaluate what Sean Payton can bring to Denver

"I always felt like he was one or two plays ahead of the defensive coordinator," Emmanuel Sanders said.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware reacts to being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

"It's one of those places in my life where it was life-changing," Ware said of his time in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware's fate for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 to be revealed tonight

Ware is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists, but only five of those men can make the Class.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record

"The greatest," Jerry Jeudy tweeted.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL analysts assess Sean Payton's fit in Denver

"His effect on the whole team will be seen, down to having the right complementary defense and more dangerous special teams," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

"He knows what it takes to get to that big stage," Surtain said of Payton.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II to compete in Best Catch competition at Pro Bowl Games

As the new-look Pro Bowl Games begin, Broncos fans will have a chance to watch cornerback Pat Surtain II compete in a pair of challenges.

news

Mile High Morning: A look back at when the Broncos went back-to-back in Super Bowl XXXIII on the 24th anniversary

"They were saying they were going to make John Elway beat them," Rod Smith said. "Hey, you got what you asked for!"

Advertising