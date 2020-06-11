Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Why Drew Lock shouldn't fly under the radar for your fantasy football draft

Jun 11, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

When your fantasy football draft rolls around this summer, you might want to keep an eye out for Drew Lock.

He obviously has yet to make the strides to be considered a top-round talent, but with his performance late in the 2019 season and the weapons the Broncos added during the offseason, he's catching the eyes of fantasy football fans and experts alike.

"One of my favorite late-round targets, Lock is in a prime position to make that second-year jump after the Broncos set the table for him at the skill spots," wrote ESPN's Matt Bowen, who selected Lock as one of his favorite targets at QB. "This unit has the potential to produce 7-on-7 numbers with a mix of young playmakers and speed. And Lock did show flashes of fantasy upside last season. If we take out the snow game on the road at Kansas City in '19, Lock completed 70.7% of his passes with a 7-2 touchdown-to-interception rate."

Bowen's article also included projections from his ESPN colleague Mike Clay, who currently estimates Lock to throw for 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and more than 3,500 yards.

"There's a lot to like here for a quarterback who must be targeted for 2-QB leagues, with streaming upside," Bowen concluded.

Below the Fold

Colin Cowherd is also clearly on the Drew Lock bandwagon. Describing Lock as a dark-horse MVP candidate as a rising second-year QB, the host of The Herd said, "I think Drew Lock's the next 'pop' guy in the league."

Let's add another tale to the ever-growing legend of Peyton Manning's "Omaha!" call. According to Forbes, Manning said during a Walt Disney Company online presentation that Omaha was the name of his beloved stuffed animal. Is it true? Perhaps we'll never know.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL and the NFL Players Association are considering shortening the 2020 preseason. According to Pelissero's sources, the slate could be cut in half to allow for a longer period for players to get better conditioned after offseason programs became "virtual" due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

The Unclassifieds

