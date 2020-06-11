Mile High Morning: Why Drew Lock shouldn't fly under the radar for your fantasy football draft

The Lead

When your fantasy football draft rolls around this summer, you might want to keep an eye out for Drew Lock.

He obviously has yet to make the strides to be considered a top-round talent, but with his performance late in the 2019 season and the weapons the Broncos added during the offseason, he's catching the eyes of fantasy football fans and experts alike.

"One of my favorite late-round targets, Lock is in a prime position to make that second-year jump after the Broncos set the table for him at the skill spots," wrote ESPN's Matt Bowen, who selected Lock as one of his favorite targets at QB. "This unit has the potential to produce 7-on-7 numbers with a mix of young playmakers and speed. And Lock did show flashes of fantasy upside last season. If we take out the snow game on the road at Kansas City in '19, Lock completed 70.7% of his passes with a 7-2 touchdown-to-interception rate."

Bowen's article also included projections from his ESPN colleague Mike Clay, who currently estimates Lock to throw for 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and more than 3,500 yards.