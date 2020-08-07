Mile High Morning: Why Dalton Risner's All-Rookie season disappointed him

The Lead

Dalton Risner completed his main goals during his rookie season.

He earned the respect of the veterans and became a full-time starter at left guard, and he even earned All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers Association.

But as he enters his second season, Risner looks back on his first year in the NFL with a bit of shame.

"I watched some of my film from last year, and to be honest, I shake my head," Risner said Thursday. "I'm like, 'I have so much to improve upon.' I can be so much better of a player than I was."

Risner wants to play better, of course, but instead of personal goals, he wants his play to improve as the team does, too.

"This year, I want to have a good season as a team," Risner said. "That's my main overall thing. I don't care if we go 2-14 and I might be a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro. I don't care. I want to go and be a 12- [or] 14-win team this year and do the things I know we are capable of. Of course, as an individual I want to improve on so many areas and that will help us win, whether that's pulling, being more aggressive on linebackers, having the confidence in myself that I can play in this league and I can come off the ball and drive a guy 5 yards off the ball and not be hesitant. …

"I want to get the Broncos back to being playoff contenders and Super Bowl contenders."

If Risner and the entire offensive line improves, Drew Lock should have the opportunity to take advantage of his new weapons, to take major steps as a quarterback and to lead the offense to new heights.