Mile High Morning: Who were the top performers at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

With the 2022 NFL Combine in the books, it's time to take a look back at who the top performers were. Lucky for us, NFL.com's Nick Shook already has a position-by-position list, and he identified six of the 25 players as top fits for the Broncos.

The player who may be of the most interest to fans, especially given the current conversation going around these days, is Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who edged out Liberty's Malik Willis and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder.

"Pickett displayed the same composure that powered him to become a Heisman finalist in 2021, hitting receivers in stride and delivering the ball with confidence throughout his on-field workout," Shook wrote. "He also ran a 4.73-second 40-yard dash, which is pretty darn good, even in this new era of mobile quarterbacks. There's a high floor/ceiling difference between the Pitt product and Liberty's Malik Willis: Pickett seems to be the most pro-ready passer in this class with the capability to play early, while Willis' cannon for an arm and incredible athleticism have many dreaming of a dazzling future. This was certainly on display Thursday night in a class that didn't offer too many special glimpses otherwise."

The other players Shook chose as potential fits for the Broncos all came on defense, at edge rusher (Georgia's Travon Walker and Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II) and linebacker (Utah's Devin Lloyd, Georgia's Channing Tindall and Alabama's Christian Harris).