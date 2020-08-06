Mile High Morning: Which current Broncos are on a path to the Hall of Fame?

Below the Fold

Could Miller be in line to bounce back in a big way in 2020? The Athletic's Nick Kosmider took a close look at pass-rushers who have been able to bring down the quarterback at least 12 times in their 10th season or beyond and found some interesting nuggets .

What about predictions for who will enter the Hall of Fame next year? NFL.com's Adam Rank made his best guess, but I know he'll get at least one of them right. "[T]his is about as unanimous as it will ever get," Rank wrote. "Even the one wise guy who tries to feign an argument against him will get laughed out of the room. Manning is perhaps the greatest regular-season quarterback in NFL history. Manning won an unprecedented five MVP awards -- a mark that is pretty astounding given the high-profile quarterbacks he's played with, including Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. Manning also won a Super Bowl with two different teams, so there is no point in putting more words on this page about his qualifications."