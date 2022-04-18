Mile High Morning: What Russell Wilson's senior season at Wisconsin could tell us about his first year in Denver

The Lead

Until this offseason, the last time Russell Wilson moved to a new team without the mechanism of the NFL Draft, he transferred from NC State to Wisconsin to finish his time in college.

And yet, coming in as a senior after three years at a different school, Wilson's transition was practically seamless, as former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema and former Badgers safety Aaron Henry told The Gazette's George Stoia recently.

On the field, Wilson was an immediate sensation. He threw for 33 touchdowns, four interceptions and 3,175 yards as he led Wisconsin to victory in the Big Ten Championship and an appearance in the Rose Bowl.

"I think he sort of transcended the quarterback position at Wisconsin," Henry said. "I think that what was magical was that he was a perfect fit for what we were looking for and for what he needed. We needed a quarterback, right? And he wanted to be a part of a really good offense, right? And the marriage was a match made in heaven."

But equal to his impact as a quarterback was his impact as a leader, as he also became a team captain for his lone season in Madison.

"He'll set the standard and the expectation that no one else can match," Bielema told Stoia. "He'll prepare, practice, rehearse and put himself in a position that when it comes time to compete at the highest level of competition, he'll be the standard for what everybody else has to be at. I know that's what he did in college, I know he did that in Seattle and I know he'll do it in Denver."