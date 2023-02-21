Mile High Morning: What is the Broncos' biggest offseason need?

The Lead

With free agency less than a month away and the Combine next week, it's time to start considering where the Broncos can upgrade their roster.

While simply getting healthy will improve the team in some areas where it struggled last year, there are also places where more talent and depth will help. For The Athletic's Nick Kosmider, the top position of need is clear: offensive line.

"The Broncos could have as many as three new starters along the offensive front in 2023," Kosmider wrote. "There is no right tackle on the roster, left guard Dalton Risner is a free agent and Denver may seek an upgrade at center, where Lloyd Cushenberry and Graham Glasgow split time last season. That's to say nothing of reserve spots that need to be addressed. The Broncos allowed an NFL-high 63 sacks in 2022, and though that's not all on the offensive line — new coach Sean Payton needs to help quarterback Russell Wilson get the ball out quicker — the unit needs to be improved significantly."

In free agency, tackles Orlando Brown and Mike McGlinchey or guards Ben Powers and Nate Davis could be potential options, as they are considered the best available free agents at their positions by NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal.

In the draft, it's harder to predict the talent that will be available, as the Broncos' first pick isn't until the third round. But, Kosmider wrote, General Manager George Paton has a good track record with that round.