Mile High Morning: What is the Broncos' biggest offseason need?

Feb 21, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

With free agency less than a month away and the Combine next week, it's time to start considering where the Broncos can upgrade their roster.

While simply getting healthy will improve the team in some areas where it struggled last year, there are also places where more talent and depth will help. For The Athletic's Nick Kosmider, the top position of need is clear: offensive line.

"The Broncos could have as many as three new starters along the offensive front in 2023," Kosmider wrote. "There is no right tackle on the roster, left guard Dalton Risner is a free agent and Denver may seek an upgrade at center, where Lloyd Cushenberry and Graham Glasgow split time last season. That's to say nothing of reserve spots that need to be addressed. The Broncos allowed an NFL-high 63 sacks in 2022, and though that's not all on the offensive line — new coach Sean Payton needs to help quarterback Russell Wilson get the ball out quicker — the unit needs to be improved significantly."

In free agency, tackles Orlando Brown and Mike McGlinchey or guards Ben Powers and Nate Davis could be potential options, as they are considered the best available free agents at their positions by NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal.

In the draft, it's harder to predict the talent that will be available, as the Broncos' first pick isn't until the third round. But, Kosmider wrote, General Manager George Paton has a good track record with that round.

"The good news for the Broncos, who also have the [68th] pick, is that third-round picks have been a bright spot for Paton and his staff over the past two years," Kosmider wrote. "In 2021, Paton used third-round picks to select offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz and linebacker Baron Browning, both of whom became starters last season. In 2022, Paton drafted UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich with the team's third-round pick, and though Dulcich dealt with a nagging hamstring injury, he was the league's most explosive rookie at the position last season and figures to be a key figure in Denver's offense."

As free agency speculation starts to heat up over the coming weeks, it'll be worth keeping an eye on some under-the-radar players, too. The NFL's Next Gen Stats team pulled together a list of more than a dozen young players on the rise and "stalwart veterans" that bear watching, including Jaguars edge rusher Arden Key.

"After a disappointing rookie year with the Raiders in 2018, Key has found his footing in the league as a versatile pass rusher who can move across the line, inking successive one-year deals in San Francisco and Jacksonville," Next Gen Stats wrote. "The LSU product recorded a career-high 13.5 percent pressure rate this past season in Duval, providing a dominant Week 18 performance (nine pressures) that helped send the Jaguars to the playoffs."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: The Hall of Fame case for Dan Reeves

"I don't need the statistics, which are astounding, to tell me Reeves was truly special," T.J. Simers wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Looking back at Random Acts of Kindness Week

Make kindness the norm. Throughout their participation in this year's Random Acts of Kindness Week, that's been the message the Broncos have looked to share.

news

Mile High Morning: Denver Broncos ranked in top 10 in The Athletic's NFL franchise rankings

Although the Broncos have fallen on tough times in recent years, the franchise's overall track record still places it among the league's best in history.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II says Broncos 'understand our goals and our destiny' as team works to rebound

"We know these past couple of years we didn't get to that next step, which is the playoffs, but that's what we're looking forward to," Surtain said.

news

Mile High Morning: An early look at some NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on through the Combine and beyond

While the Broncos do not have a first- or second-round pick, they still have two picks in the top 100.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos Shannon Sharpe, Emmanuel Sanders evaluate what Sean Payton can bring to Denver

"I always felt like he was one or two plays ahead of the defensive coordinator," Emmanuel Sanders said.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware reacts to being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

"It's one of those places in my life where it was life-changing," Ware said of his time in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware's fate for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 to be revealed tonight

Ware is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists, but only five of those men can make the Class.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record

"The greatest," Jerry Jeudy tweeted.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL analysts assess Sean Payton's fit in Denver

"His effect on the whole team will be seen, down to having the right complementary defense and more dangerous special teams," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

"He knows what it takes to get to that big stage," Surtain said of Payton.

