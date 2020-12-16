Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Von Miller to host Nickelodeon's 'The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special' during wild-card weekend

Dec 16, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

201216_mhm

The Lead

This postseason, Von Miller will making a special appearance during a unique pregame show.

Before the NFL's 2:30 p.m. MT wild-card game on Sunday, Jan. 10, the Super Bowl 50 MVP will serve as the host of "The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special" as part of a newly announced presentation for the game on Nickelodeon.

In that special, Nickelodeon will take viewers through SpongeBob's best sports moments and also showcase appearances from CBS Sports broadcasters Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Nate Burleson and Trent Green.

All that leads up to a new game broadcast by Nickelodeon to accompany CBS Sports' normal broadcast of the game. Nickelodeon's broadcast, however, will feature a much different style for kids that includes its famous green slime — digitally, of course.

This won't be Miller's first time on Nickelodeon, by the way. You might recall that Miller got his fair share of the green slime during the 2016 Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

Below the Fold

NFL team owners will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss the option to move to a 17-game regular season and other topics, NFL Network's Judy Battista reports.

Just how much has COVID-19 had an impact on games in 2020? ESPN's Kevin Seifert took a deep dive into that, beginning with the decrease in home-field advantage. "Road teams have won 49.3% of games, their highest rate since at least 2001," Seifert wrote. "According to the NFL, the top modern-day road winning percentage for an entire season is 48.4% in 1972."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware's fate for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 to be revealed tonight

Ware is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists, but only five of those men can make the Class.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record

"The greatest," Jerry Jeudy tweeted.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL analysts assess Sean Payton's fit in Denver

"His effect on the whole team will be seen, down to having the right complementary defense and more dangerous special teams," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

"He knows what it takes to get to that big stage," Surtain said of Payton.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II to compete in Best Catch competition at Pro Bowl Games

As the new-look Pro Bowl Games begin, Broncos fans will have a chance to watch cornerback Pat Surtain II compete in a pair of challenges.

news

Mile High Morning: A look back at when the Broncos went back-to-back in Super Bowl XXXIII on the 24th anniversary

"They were saying they were going to make John Elway beat them," Rod Smith said. "Hey, you got what you asked for!"

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Pro Bowl Games' week ahead for Pat Surtain II

This year, the league's annual all-star event enters a new format with no full-contact game.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com, PFF pick ILB Alex Singleton as Broncos' unsung hero

"Singleton, however, still flies under the radar, even after he just put together his best professional season," NFL.com's Nick Shook wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: PFF picks Pat Surtain II as one of 10 best non-QBs to build a team around

"Surtain plays with an elite level of patience that most corners can't rival, and it means he's rarely beaten for big plays," Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII win

Relive one of the greatest moments in Broncos history.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos quality control coach Zack Grossi to coach tight ends at Senior Bowl

Grossi's position group includes Clemson's Davis Allen, Purdue's Payne Durham and Cincinnati's Josh Whyle.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Peyton Hillis released from hospital

Hillis reportedly saved his children from drowning before suffering injuries that required a two-week hospitalization as he recovered.

Advertising