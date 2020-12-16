Mile High Morning: Von Miller to host Nickelodeon's 'The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special' during wild-card weekend

The Lead
This postseason, Von Miller will making a special appearance during a unique pregame show.
Before the NFL's 2:30 p.m. MT wild-card game on Sunday, Jan. 10, the Super Bowl 50 MVP will serve as the host of "The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special" as part of a newly announced presentation for the game on Nickelodeon.
In that special, Nickelodeon will take viewers through SpongeBob's best sports moments and also showcase appearances from CBS Sports broadcasters Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Nate Burleson and Trent Green.
All that leads up to a new game broadcast by Nickelodeon to accompany CBS Sports' normal broadcast of the game. Nickelodeon's broadcast, however, will feature a much different style for kids that includes its famous green slime — digitally, of course.
This won't be Miller's first time on Nickelodeon, by the way. You might recall that Miller got his fair share of the green slime during the 2016 Kids' Choice Sports Awards.
Below the Fold
NFL team owners will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss the option to move to a 17-game regular season and other topics, NFL Network's Judy Battista reports.
Just how much has COVID-19 had an impact on games in 2020? ESPN's Kevin Seifert took a deep dive into that, beginning with the decrease in home-field advantage. "Road teams have won 49.3% of games, their highest rate since at least 2001," Seifert wrote. "According to the NFL, the top modern-day road winning percentage for an entire season is 48.4% in 1972."