Mile High Morning: Von Miller discusses post-playing dream to become a GM, follow in John Elway's footsteps

Mar 03, 2023 at 09:04 AM
Ben Swanson

As NFL general managers and decision-makers descended upon Indianapolis for the annual NFL Combine, so too did those hoping to climb to that rank.

That included, as it turns out, former Broncos star Von Miller.

Miller told 9NEWS’ Mike Klis that his dream, once he finishes his playing career, is to become a GM — just as John Elway did, going from a Super Bowl-winning player to a Super Bowl-winning general manager.

"To be honest, the dream it really started with John," Miller told Klis. "To see a former player come back in the league and be a GM and win a Super Bowl as a player and win a Super Bowl as a GM? Oh my gosh. That's where the dream really started. John Elway won a Super Bowl on the field and off the field. He's the GOAT."

Going to the Combine represents an early step toward that goal, a way to learn more about what goes into working in personnel.

"I don't have any experience," Miller said. "I know what a great football team looks like. I know what a winning football team looks like. A great staff, great equipment guys, great athletic trainers. I know what that looks like, I know what it takes to build those teams but that's it.

"So I'm here to meet with guys, for the guys to give me instructions on what to do with my right foot next and what to do with my left foot next. And make the first steps to making this happen."

But finer points aside, what would the priorities be for a Von Miller-led team?

"Quarterbacks are always No. 1," Miller said. "You've got to find a great quarterback, you've got to find a great head coach and a great defense. I'll put defense third on that list. Quarterback, head coach, defense. I'm a defensive guy, so I'll figure out a defense. That would be the order I'd put them."

As General Manager George Paton recently said, one of the Broncos' focuses this offseason will be how the team works to improve its offensive line. BYU's Blake Freeland may be one of the prospects scouts watch most closely at the Combine, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote.

"Both of Freeland's parents were dual-sport athletes at BYU, and those bloodlines are apparent in his talent," Brugler wrote. "The combine should be a playground for him."

