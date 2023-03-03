Mile High Morning: Von Miller discusses post-playing dream to become a GM, follow in John Elway's footsteps

The Lead

As NFL general managers and decision-makers descended upon Indianapolis for the annual NFL Combine, so too did those hoping to climb to that rank.

That included, as it turns out, former Broncos star Von Miller.

Miller told 9NEWS’ Mike Klis that his dream, once he finishes his playing career, is to become a GM — just as John Elway did, going from a Super Bowl-winning player to a Super Bowl-winning general manager.

"To be honest, the dream it really started with John," Miller told Klis. "To see a former player come back in the league and be a GM and win a Super Bowl as a player and win a Super Bowl as a GM? Oh my gosh. That's where the dream really started. John Elway won a Super Bowl on the field and off the field. He's the GOAT."

Going to the Combine represents an early step toward that goal, a way to learn more about what goes into working in personnel.

"I don't have any experience," Miller said. "I know what a great football team looks like. I know what a winning football team looks like. A great staff, great equipment guys, great athletic trainers. I know what that looks like, I know what it takes to build those teams but that's it.

"So I'm here to meet with guys, for the guys to give me instructions on what to do with my right foot next and what to do with my left foot next. And make the first steps to making this happen."

But finer points aside, what would the priorities be for a Von Miller-led team?