Mile High Morning: Vic Fangio reveals how COVID-19 has hit close to home

The Lead

In an interview with Peter King in his weekly Football Morning in America column on Monday, Head Coach Vic Fangio discussed why he's taking a postponed game and a rearranged schedule in stride.

His daughter, a nurse at a military hospital, previously contracted and recovered from COVID-19, he told King.

That scare and the understanding he gained from the experience informs his current perspective, as he and his team adapt to changes to the Broncos' schedule because of recent positive tests in New England.

"She's in the military and she came down with COVID because she's a nurse at a hospital," Fangio said. "She's high-risk. She was real fatigued for three, four days, lost her sense of taste and smell. I'm just thankful that she has fully recovered from that. So, you know, that's why I don't get worked up about this stuff."

Given the big picture, including the impact the pandemic has had around the country and around the world, moving a football game is just a blip on the radar.

"Plus, this virus has caused a lot of heartache and pain for our country in the amount of sicknesses, in the amount of deaths, what it's done to our economy, and what's it's done to people's livelihoods, people's businesses," Fangio told King. "If we have a game postponed and be inconvenienced that way, it's minuscule compared to the bigger issue."