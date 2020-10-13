Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Vic Fangio reveals how COVID-19 has hit close to home

Oct 13, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

201013_mhm

The Lead

In an interview with Peter King in his weekly Football Morning in America column on Monday, Head Coach Vic Fangio discussed why he's taking a postponed game and a rearranged schedule in stride.

His daughter, a nurse at a military hospital, previously contracted and recovered from COVID-19, he told King.

That scare and the understanding he gained from the experience informs his current perspective, as he and his team adapt to changes to the Broncos' schedule because of recent positive tests in New England.

"She's in the military and she came down with COVID because she's a nurse at a hospital," Fangio said. "She's high-risk. She was real fatigued for three, four days, lost her sense of taste and smell. I'm just thankful that she has fully recovered from that. So, you know, that's why I don't get worked up about this stuff."

Given the big picture, including the impact the pandemic has had around the country and around the world, moving a football game is just a blip on the radar.

"Plus, this virus has caused a lot of heartache and pain for our country in the amount of sicknesses, in the amount of deaths, what it's done to our economy, and what's it's done to people's livelihoods, people's businesses," Fangio told King. "If we have a game postponed and be inconvenienced that way, it's minuscule compared to the bigger issue."

King's story also details Fangio's day, including when he got the news, the decisions it forced him to make and much more on the fallout from a wild morning.

Below the Fold

Speaking strictly from a football perspective, the biggest result from the game being postponed a week is how it affects the quarterback situation for each team. Cam Newton, who missed the Patriots' Week 4 game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, is much more likely to be available on Sunday. However, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday that medical clearance takes priority: "That will be part of any player's return to the team from that situation. We'll have to see how that goes."

Third-year WR Tim Patrick has had quite the start to his 2020 season. In four games, he's already matched his receptions total from 2019 (though he did miss eight games last year), and he appears poised to smash his previous career marks across the board as he fills in for Courtland Sutton, who is on injured reserve. As Wide Receivers Coach Zach Azzanni told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider, "[T]he one thing he did do was work as hard as he could every time he was out here. … Anytime you have the mindset like that, good things can happen."

The Unclassifieds

View this post on Instagram

Feel like dancing in someone endzone 🕺🏾

A post shared by JerryJeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) on

View this post on Instagram

It’s still pressure #JackBoy🤐 #NoMask🤫

A post shared by Kareem Jackson (@reemboi25) on

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Condoleezza Rice details journey from childhood in the South to Broncos' ownership

"What would touch my dad most about me being involved with the Broncos is not only that I can do something in football, but that I could reconnect with a city we love and has meant so much to our family," Rice said.

news

Mile High Morning: How Broncos players are celebrating Thanksgiving

"It's an important time to celebrate your family and loved ones," quarterback Russell Wilson said.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos running backs aim for consistency amid changes

"Whether the carries are up or not, when you're in there, you have to produce," running back Latavius Murray said. "For me, I need to make sure my preparation is what it has been and where it needs to be and make sure I go out there and play well."

news

Mile High Morning: Where the Broncos' pass rush stands heading into Week 12

"The progress of Denver's pass rushers — [Baron] Browning, Jonathon Cooper, rookie Nik Bonitto and, when he returns, [Randy] Gregory — will be an important subplot over the final seven games," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: The Broncos must have short memory after loss to Raiders

"We dug ourselves in this hole, and we have to dig ourselves out," safety Justin Simmons said. "We just have to let this hurt tonight, watch the film, and reload and get ready for next week."

news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos can get the run game going against the Raiders

"You've got to win your matchups," running back Latavius Murray said. "That's where it starts, and then obviously making sure we do our part with any opportunities we can to help out."

news

Mile High Morning: WR Kendall Hinton embraces utility role on Broncos' offense

"Being able to have their trust for different positions and knowing what you're doing [is important]," Hinton said. "I take a lot of pride in knowing every position and studying. That allows me [to get] opportunities."

news

Mile High Morning: The case for CB Pat Surtain II to make the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Surtain has been dominant in 2022, and the second-year cornerback is looking for his first Pro Bowl berth.

news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos' defense plans to limit Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos in Week 4, and Denver will look to limit the running back's production in their rematch.

news

Mile High Morning: WR Jalen Virgil scores first career touchdown against Titans

"It's been a lot to get to this moment, but I'm definitely blessed and hopefully I can keep building off of it," Virgil said after the game.

news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos' offensive line could influence the team's success down the stretch

Plus, NBC Sports' Chris Simms names Pat Surtain II the top cornerback in the NFL.

news

Mile High Morning: Why a fast tempo may be key for the Broncos' offense

"When the tempo went up, [Jacksonville] couldn't stop our offense," wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. "We were just driving down the field consistently and scoring, so I feel like that should be a big part of this weekend."

Advertising