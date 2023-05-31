Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: USA Today selects ILB Drew Sanders among potential value picks

May 31, 2023 at 09:51 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

As the Broncos' rookies continue to work alongside the team's veterans, one of the selections has been tabbed by USA Today as a potential value pick.

The national media outlet selected 13 potential gems from Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, and inside linebacker Drew Sanders made the cut.

"Beyond the first round, premium pass-rushing traits are difficult to come by. At 6-4 and 236 pounds, Sanders sizes up as the kind of rangy and dynamic blitzer teams covet," Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote.

Middlehurst-Schwartz noted that Sanders has even more room to improve, as he can "toggle between the inside and the edge as he becomes a more controlled tackler."

During his single season at Arkansas, Sanders recorded 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Sanders must earn his way into Denver's rotation, but it's clear the national media has belief in the third-round pick.

