Mile High Morning: Troy Aikman and Joe Buck preview Broncos-Seahawks season opener on 'Monday Night Football'

The Lead

When the Broncos take the field for their highly anticipated season opener in Seattle, the broadcast crew will be a familiar one — though not one typically heard on "Monday Night Football."

After two decades of calling NFL games together for FOX, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have made the leap to ESPN to call the slate of "Monday Night Football" games. Denver's game vs. the Seahawks will also serve as Buck and Aikman's "Monday Night Football" debut.

The significance of that moment itself is enough, but the added anticipation of Russell Wilson's return to Seattle for his first game there as an opponent makes it an even bigger deal, as they discussed on Monday during a conference call with reporters.

"I was thrilled with the schedule, to see that as the opener," Aikman said. "When you start looking at what potential games there are going to be, that was one that I certainly circled and thought, 'Man, that would be a great game if we were able to get it on Monday night.' And to have it right out of the box, I think, is awesome. And to be playing there in Seattle with Russell going back, obviously it'll be very emotional for him."

Considering that scene, Buck noted that while this will be the first time their voices will be heard on "Monday Night Football," the opening moments of the game may not include them talking much at all.

"I think it's going to be a wonderful way to start 'Monday Night Football,'" Buck said. "And you know what's funny is if they ended getting the opening kickoff, our first moments on 'Monday Night Football' probably won't involve us talking very much, because I think you need to hear that natural reaction, and I think you need to lay out, let the crowd carry it. There's no crowd like in Seattle, and I would imagine we won't be talking very often at least that first series, because it's going to be deafening inside that stadium, good or bad."

As for Wilson, the man who will be in the middle of it all, Buck and Aikman have a lot of respect for what he's done so far in his career and what is still ahead of him in Denver.