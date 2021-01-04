Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Tributes to Floyd Little continue to pour in

Jan 04, 2021 at 09:00 AM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

210104_mhm

The Lead

Days after the passing of former Bronco Floyd Little, luminaries from the football world and admirers from all over the country have continued to take to social media to express their sorrow over the news and to remember his life.

Some were colleagues of Little's in the Hall of Fame, like Warren Moon.

"A HOF RB in both college and pro football!" Moon wrote. "One of the great personalities in sports, and a fine person! You'll be missed my friend."

It wasn't just the legends of days past who admired Little, though. One current star running back also made sure to show his appreciation for the former Denver running back.

"[A] great man who words who have stuck with me until this day," Leonard Fournette tweeted. "[T]hank you forever."

Fournette, who had read about Syracuse's storied running back history, met Little when his LSU Tigers traveled to Syracuse for a game in 2015. After running for 244 yards in the win, Leonard spoke with Little and posed for a photo on the field.

"I told him it was an honor to meet him," Fournette said. "He's one of the legends, one of the first running backs selected. He told me what a great job I do. He told me he was going to continue praying for my success.

"I looked him up, him and Jim Brown. They were the greats. Syracuse started RBU. It's a great tradition; who wouldn't want to come here just looking up to those guys."

Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker also expressed his condolences, as the two shared a bond beginning with Walker's draft day. Little announced Denver's 2017 second-round selection of Walker, who coincidentally wore No. 44 in college.

"It was an honor meeting you last year," Walker wrote. "I'm forever thankful for the moment you reading my name as the 51st pick to the Denver Broncos. From one 44 to another."

Below the Fold

Tom Coughlin, the two-time Super Bowl champion head coach, was a teammate of Little's at Syracuse. With that background, he was able to speak to much more than Little's football accolades. "Everyone wanted to be his friend and every professor wanted Floyd in his or her class," he said. "He was the embodiment of positivity and humility. Floyd's work ethic was beyond reproach. He worked hard in the classroom and on the practice field."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL historians unanimously choose Randy Gradishar as deserving of Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination

If Hall of Fame voter Clark Judge's poll of seven NFL historians and one former NFL executive is any indication, Broncos Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar may finally be heading to Canton.
news

Mile High Morning: DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi discusses journey from Nigeria to the Broncos' defensive line

In a Washington Post feature, Ndubuisi talks about how YouTube football videos sparked his interest in the NFL.
news

Mile High Morning: Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. receives special message from Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson

In a segment with Fanatics, Mims received wisdom and an autographed gift from the legendary Lions receiver.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Montrell Washington eyeing growth as a returner in second year with Broncos

Washington is aiming to establish himself as a playmaker in the return game.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning joins University of Tennessee faculty as professor of practice

Manning will return to his alma mater in the fall 2023 semester as an industry expert.
news

Mile High Morning: Coaches, executives rank CB Pat Surtain II as fourth-best player under 25 years old

Surtain ranked as the top defensive back in a list compiled by The Athletic.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com selects WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Greg Dulcich as fantasy football breakout candidates

Jeudy and Dulcich could be strong value picks, according to NFL.com. 
news

Mile High Morning: FB Michael Burton bringing versatility, Super Bowl experience to Broncos' offense

Burton discussed his physical style of play and win-first mentality in an interview with Denver7.
news

Mile High Morning: Why team periods, preseason reps will be key for Broncos' special teams unit

Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica is hoping his specialists can translate their success from the practice field to game action.
news

Mile High Morning: DE Zach Allen looking forward to seeing familiar faces in preseason return to Arizona

Allen and Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph come to Denver after serving key roles for the Cardinals' defense.
news

Mile High Morning: C Lloyd Cushenberry III learned all about winning from time in Louisiana and LSU 

Cushenberry reflected on his upbringing watching Sean Payton's Saints in a Denver Post feature.
news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware honors Demaryius Thomas with Hall of Fame Game national anthem performance

Ware said he used to sing the national anthem on the sidelines with Thomas before games.
Advertising