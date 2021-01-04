Mile High Morning: Tributes to Floyd Little continue to pour in

It wasn't just the legends of days past who admired Little, though. One current star running back also made sure to show his appreciation for the former Denver running back.

"[A] great man who words who have stuck with me until this day," Leonard Fournette tweeted. "[T]hank you forever."

Fournette, who had read about Syracuse's storied running back history, met Little when his LSU Tigers traveled to Syracuse for a game in 2015. After running for 244 yards in the win, Leonard spoke with Little and posed for a photo on the field.

"I told him it was an honor to meet him," Fournette said. "He's one of the legends, one of the first running backs selected. He told me what a great job I do. He told me he was going to continue praying for my success.