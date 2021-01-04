Mile High Morning: Tributes to Floyd Little continue to pour in

The Lead
Days after the passing of former Bronco Floyd Little, luminaries from the football world and admirers from all over the country have continued to take to social media to express their sorrow over the news and to remember his life.
Some were colleagues of Little's in the Hall of Fame, like Warren Moon.
"A HOF RB in both college and pro football!" Moon wrote. "One of the great personalities in sports, and a fine person! You'll be missed my friend."
It wasn't just the legends of days past who admired Little, though. One current star running back also made sure to show his appreciation for the former Denver running back.
"[A] great man who words who have stuck with me until this day," Leonard Fournette tweeted. "[T]hank you forever."
Fournette, who had read about Syracuse's storied running back history, met Little when his LSU Tigers traveled to Syracuse for a game in 2015. After running for 244 yards in the win, Leonard spoke with Little and posed for a photo on the field.
"I told him it was an honor to meet him," Fournette said. "He's one of the legends, one of the first running backs selected. He told me what a great job I do. He told me he was going to continue praying for my success.
"I looked him up, him and Jim Brown. They were the greats. Syracuse started RBU. It's a great tradition; who wouldn't want to come here just looking up to those guys."
Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker also expressed his condolences, as the two shared a bond beginning with Walker's draft day. Little announced Denver's 2017 second-round selection of Walker, who coincidentally wore No. 44 in college.
"It was an honor meeting you last year," Walker wrote. "I'm forever thankful for the moment you reading my name as the 51st pick to the Denver Broncos. From one 44 to another."
Below the Fold
Tom Coughlin, the two-time Super Bowl champion head coach, was a teammate of Little's at Syracuse. With that background, he was able to speak to much more than Little's football accolades. "Everyone wanted to be his friend and every professor wanted Floyd in his or her class," he said. "He was the embodiment of positivity and humility. Floyd's work ethic was beyond reproach. He worked hard in the classroom and on the practice field."