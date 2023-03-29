Mile High Morning: 'Thursday Night Football,' jersey-number regulations among top changes from NFL Annual Meeting

The Lead
It's been a busy few days as the Annual Meeting in Phoenix, as the Broncos' top executives and decision-makers have spoken about the state of the organization.
There's more happening, though, that will impact Denver during the 2023 season.
Perhaps most notably, NFL owners approved a proposal that would allow teams to play two short-week "Thursday Night Football" games in a season.
Teams will also no longer be guaranteed to play on "Thursday Night Football" as part of the change.
On the field, a couple of players may also look a little different each week, as the league approved a rule change that will allow players to wear No. 0.
Any player — other than an offensive or defensive lineman — would be permitted to wear the jersey number beginning in 2023.
In 1962, a fullback named John Olszewski wore No. 0 for Denver. To date, it's the only time that number has been worn for the franchise — but he may soon have company.
Below the Fold
In addition to the above changes, the lead-up to the season will also look different.
In a shift from previous years, there will now be just one roster cutdown date ahead of the season. Instead of the tiered approach in recent years — in which a team went from 90 to 85 to 80 to 53 — teams will only be required to move from 90 to 53.
Denver was among the teams to support the resolution, according to the NFL.