Mile High Morning: 'Thursday Night Football,' jersey-number regulations among top changes from NFL Annual Meeting

The Lead

It's been a busy few days as the Annual Meeting in Phoenix, as the Broncos' top executives and decision-makers have spoken about the state of the organization.

There's more happening, though, that will impact Denver during the 2023 season.

Perhaps most notably, NFL owners approved a proposal that would allow teams to play two short-week "Thursday Night Football" games in a season.

Teams will also no longer be guaranteed to play on "Thursday Night Football" as part of the change.

On the field, a couple of players may also look a little different each week, as the league approved a rule change that will allow players to wear No. 0.

Any player — other than an offensive or defensive lineman — would be permitted to wear the jersey number beginning in 2023.