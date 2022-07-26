Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Three questions the Broncos need to answer before the 2022 season

Jul 26, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

As the Broncos head into training camp under a new coaching staff and a new quarterback, there are some uncertainties to be addressed before the start of the season. CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr chose three crucial questions that the Broncos, along with the other AFC West teams, will face in the coming weeks.

1.     Can Russell Wilson make the Broncos Super Bowl contenders?

While this question likely will not be answered in full before the season gets underway, training camp will start to indicate how Wilson jells with the team, the coaching staff and the new offensive scheme.

"There's no denying the Broncos are a better team with Wilson at quarterback, the franchise quarterback the team has been searching for since Peyton Manning retired after they won the Super Bowl," Kerr wrote. "Denver instantly will compete for a playoff spot with Wilson under center … This will all come down to how new coach Nathaniel Hackett uses Wilson in his offense and what Hackett learned from working with Aaron Rodgers and helping him win MVP in consecutive seasons."

2.     Who's going to be the tight end?

The Broncos have two solid options to emerge as the starting tight end, though both Albert Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich will seemingly see a fair share of snaps throughout the year.

"Albert Okwuegbunam, who has 44 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons as a backup to Noah Fant, assumes the No. 1 tight end role after Fant was traded to Seattle," Kerr wrote. "If Okwuegbunam can't provide consistent production, the Broncos will put a lot of pressure on third-round rookieGreg Dulcich to be a security blanket in the middle of the field. Dulcich has excellent hands and could be the pass catcher over the middle of the field Wilson needs, but that's a lot of pressure to bestow upon a rookie."

3.     How is the pass rush going to look?

General Manager George Paton bolstered the pass rushing unit by signing former Cowboy Randy Gregory, who recorded 19 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2021. Much of this group's success will depend on the health and productivity of both Gregory and Bradley Chubb.

"Gregory and Chubb can be a dangerous combination if both can stay on the field," Kerr wrote. "Second-round pick Nik Bonitto also will battle for snaps in the rotation after accumulating 16 sacks in his last two seasons at Oklahoma while Dre'Mont Jones has 12 sacks over the last two years … The Broncos are going to have to put consistent pressure on Mahomes, Herbert and Carr to win the AFC West. If Chubb is healthy and back to Pro Bowl form, there's an excellent chance the Broncos' pass rush can lead them to a division title."

The Broncos Boys & Girls Club was honored with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's National Award for Community Service in recognition of the March for Peace event the club planned with Justin Simmons in April.

The March for Peace included a 5k race, locally made food and a fitness carnival. Broncos players and staff participated in the event along with Club kids and community members to promote peace, cultivate community and create a better future.

