Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Three Broncos continue to push for clemency for medically vulnerable incarcerated Coloradans

Jan 13, 2021 at 09:46 AM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

210113_mhm

The Lead

Toward the end of the season, safety Justin Simmons, linebacker Alexander Johnson, cornerback De'Vante Bausby and wide receiver Diontae Spencer met virtually with Gov. Jared Polis to urge him to take action to help incarcerated people in the state who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

And though Polis did not take as much action as they had hoped, they are continuing to push forward. On Tuesday, Simmons, Johnson and Bausby were featured in a new campaign with the ACLU of Colorado to continue to shed light on the issue, which also is closely bound to the concern of mass incarceration.

During an Instagram Live interview with Kimmi Chex on the NFL's account, Simmons had the opportunity to expound upon the urgency of the issue and why he and his teammates are continuing to take action.

"We've looked at mass incarceration during this pandemic and how, for the most part, prison systems aren't great with health and monitoring that," Simmons said. "And you look at what our prison systems are in place for and you look at the guidelines we need to take, like [being] six feet apart, masks, social distancing, all these things — it's almost impossible to do that in our prisons. … The thing we talked about with Governor Polis in Colorado — you look at nonviolent crimes that people are in jail for; high-risk of COVID exposure; they have stable homes to return to; for those that can work, they have jobs set up where they are able to work and to provide to society in a positive way. When you look at all those factors within our prison systems, it's almost a no-brainer that he can use his clemency powers to release some of these folks so that they can be reunited with their families and ultimately get a second chance at life."

The ACLU video also pointed out the actions of other governors; Washington's Jay Inslee commuted the sentences of nearly 1,000 people in April near the beginning of the pandemic's outbreak in America and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear took similar action.

"There's so many people in prison, that are in our prisons right now, that are nonviolent, at high risk of exposure for COVID, have safe homes to return to, have stable jobs to return to, aren't threats to society that deserve a second chance at an opportunity to live their life and to show the greater good in humanity instead of ultimately sentencing them to their deaths with COVID running amok in our country," Simmons said. "It's just sad that even after having a conversation with him and it seeming like he understood and was really listening to the stories from some of the guys that were on that call, it's really sad that even after all that he had only granted clemency to, I think, four people. … This is a hard time for a lot of people in our country. It's just sad that those families still have to go through what they go through. I'm happy to the four families that are receiving their people back in their lives, but for the other families, families like Ron Johnson and his daughter Amber Johnson, who has been fighting for him for so long, it's just really sad that the governor isn't exercising his clemency powers."

Below the Fold

Though the Broncos' secondary lost several key players near the end of the season, the overall performance of the unit in 2020 was above average, Pro Football Focus notes. In addition to having a cornerback like Bryce Callahan, to whom PFF gave All-Pro honors, PFF says the Broncos may have had the top safety duo. "Denver had one of the best, if not the best, safety tandems of the 2020 season," Anthony Treash wrote. "Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons ranked fifth and seventh, respectively, among 91 qualifying safeties in coverage grade. This made it back-to-back years in which they each were among the NFL's 10 highest-graded safeties."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams listed among fantasy football breakout candidates in 2023

Williams is looking to return to his 2021 form under new Head Coach Sean Payton.
news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons selected to ESPN's list of top 100 NFL players

The two players added to their offseason honors with top 100 rankings in ESPN's poll.
news

Mile High Morning: Yahoo Sports picks WR Marvin Mims Jr. as a fantasy sleeper to draft

Mims' progress in training camp has impressed coaches and could merit fantasy football consideration.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rushing attack selected as one of eight units to watch in 2023

The Athletic chose Denver's ground game as a unit that could continue its 2022 momentum.
news

Mile High Morning: Sean Payton details why it was important for the Broncos to include alumni at practice

Head Coach Sean Payton referred to the Broncos' past and present players as "the lifeblood of your program."
news

Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High ranked as one of the NFL's top 10 stadiums

In a poll of The Athletic's NFL writers, Empower Field landed at No. 9 out of 30 NFL stadiums.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL historians unanimously choose Randy Gradishar as deserving of Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination

If Hall of Fame voter Clark Judge's poll of seven NFL historians and one former NFL executive is any indication, Broncos Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar may finally be heading to Canton.
news

Mile High Morning: DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi discusses journey from Nigeria to the Broncos' defensive line

In a Washington Post feature, Ndubuisi talks about how YouTube football videos sparked his interest in the NFL.
news

Mile High Morning: Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. receives special message from Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson

In a segment with Fanatics, Mims received wisdom and an autographed gift from the legendary Lions receiver.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Montrell Washington eyeing growth as a returner in second year with Broncos

Washington is aiming to establish himself as a playmaker in the return game.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning joins University of Tennessee faculty as professor of practice

Manning will return to his alma mater in the fall 2023 semester as an industry expert.
news

Mile High Morning: Coaches, executives rank CB Pat Surtain II as fourth-best player under 25 years old

Surtain ranked as the top defensive back in a list compiled by The Athletic.
Advertising