Mile High Morning: Three Broncos continue to push for clemency for medically vulnerable incarcerated Coloradans

During an Instagram Live interview with Kimmi Chex on the NFL's account, Simmons had the opportunity to expound upon the urgency of the issue and why he and his teammates are continuing to take action.

"We've looked at mass incarceration during this pandemic and how, for the most part, prison systems aren't great with health and monitoring that," Simmons said. "And you look at what our prison systems are in place for and you look at the guidelines we need to take, like [being] six feet apart, masks, social distancing, all these things — it's almost impossible to do that in our prisons. … The thing we talked about with Governor Polis in Colorado — you look at nonviolent crimes that people are in jail for; high-risk of COVID exposure; they have stable homes to return to; for those that can work, they have jobs set up where they are able to work and to provide to society in a positive way. When you look at all those factors within our prison systems, it's almost a no-brainer that he can use his clemency powers to release some of these folks so that they can be reunited with their families and ultimately get a second chance at life."

The ACLU video also pointed out the actions of other governors; Washington's Jay Inslee commuted the sentences of nearly 1,000 people in April near the beginning of the pandemic's outbreak in America and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear took similar action.