Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: The top moments of Shannon Sharpe's career

Jun 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230626_MHM

The Lead

In honor of Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's 55th birthday, we're taking a look back at some of No. 84's top moments in Denver.

From his sideline performances to on-field heroics, Sharpe carved out his place in NFL history.

Here are just a few of his best moments in the orange and blue:

QUITE THE CATCH

In a 1996 win over the Chargers, Sharpe posted the most receptions of his career with a 13-catch day. Perhaps more impressively, he hauled in all 13 of his targets for catches. He finished with 153 yards and notched one of three career games in which he scored three touchdowns.

THE RECORD SETTER

After winning another championship in Baltimore, Sharpe returned to the Broncos and posted one of the defining performances of his career. In Week 7 of the 2002 season, he left his mark in Kansas City with a record-breaking 214-yard performance. On a day in which he caught 12 passes and added two touchdowns, Sharpe set the single-game receiving record for tight ends that stands more than 20 years later.

PICKING UP THE PHONE

In a 1996 win over the Patriots, Sharpe recorded a pedestrian three catches for 37 yards. The Broncos simply didn't need any more from him in a 34-8 blowout win, and he left his mark on the sideline. In one of the most famous moments in NFL history, Sharpe grabbed the sideline telephone and feigned a call to the president.

"Mr. President, we need the National Guard," Sharpe said. "We need as many men as you can spare, because we are killing the Patriots."

POSTSEASON DOMINANCE

Though the performance came in a losing effort, Sharpe was highly impressive in a 1993 playoff game against the Raiders. In the defeat, Sharpe tied an NFL postseason record with 13 catches and also posted 156 yards and a touchdown. It would remain the most productive outing of his postseason career.

A CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Sharpe finished the 1997 AFC Championship Game with just three catches for 49 yards, but one of his receptions sealed the Broncos' trip to Super Bowl XXXII — and their eventual first world championship. Facing third-and-6 from their own 15-yard line and nursing a 24-21 lead, the Broncos desperately needed a first down to put away the Steelers. John Elway famously called a play that wasn't in that week's game plan and simply told Sharpe to "go get open." Sharpe did just that, and his 18-yard catch helped the Broncos get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly a decade.

Below the Fold

CBS Sports recently ranked the best NFL safeties, and Justin Simmons earned the No. 3 spot on the list.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Drew Sanders projected to make 2023 All-Rookie Team by NFL.com

Sanders is one of just three players drafted in the third round or later that Chad Reuter projected to make the team's defense.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Sports Illustrated picked Pat Surtain II as the Broncos' most underrated player even after his stellar 2022 season

"All right, you say, this is absurd," Orr wrote. "We've all heard of Patrick Surtain II. ... But what about in the context that he may actually be the best cornerback in the NFL?"

news

Mile High Morning: Who is the greatest non-quarterback to play for the Broncos in the 21st century?

The Broncos have no shortage of stars since the turn of the century.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' top duo

To qualify, the two players had to be on the same side of the ball but didn't necessarily have to play the same position.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Kareem Jackson believes Broncos can do 'special things' in 2023

When Kareem Jackson signed back with the Broncos in May, his decision was three-fold.

news

Mile High Morning: Zach Allen picked to NFL All-Underrated Team

One of the newest Broncos may also be one of the league's top under-the-radar players.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players celebrate Denver Nuggets' NBA Finals championship

Several Broncos players sent congratulatory messages to the new NBA championships after the Nuggets closed out the series in Game 5 on Tuesday.

news

Mile High Morning: Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton look to take next step in Year 2 together

"We can do a wink and a nod and he knows when to go and I know when to switch it," Jewell said. "It's been fun to be able to understand each other's brains and when we're going to do things."

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Bucky Brooks names Jerry Jeudy to All-Breakout Team

"The route-running specialist has a chance to emerge as the Broncos' featured pass catcher in Sean Payton's offense," Brooks wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins ESPN to discuss Broncos, Nuggets' NBA Finals run

Manning sat near Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton and visited with quarterback Russell Wilson, and he chatted briefly with Smith about the Broncos.

news

Mile High Morning: Jimmy Butler remembers late friend Demaryius Thomas ahead of NBA Finals

Butler and Thomas first connected in 2014 after the then-Bulls star read about the struggles Thomas went through during his childhood.

Advertising