Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: 'The pressure's on' as Broncos draft picks make signings official

Jul 28, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

200728_mhm

The Lead

Though they had already agreed to terms last week, almost all of the members of the Broncos' 2020 draft class made things official on Monday when they put pen to paper on their rookie contracts.

With that big step, they realized some childhood dreams.

"It felt crazy," Jerry Jeudy told DenverBroncos.com's Phil Milani. "It's a surreal moment growing up, wanting to be in this position I am in now. I worked my whole life for this, for real. I've been playing football since the seventh grade. You know, a lot of people don't really get the opportunity that I have right now. So I'm just going to take advantage of it."

Beyond that, it also signified they're officially in the NFL.

"It feels amazing — something I've been wanting to do since I was a child, a childhood dream," McTelvin Agim said. "To have it actually come to fruition is a great feeling right now. … At first, you're in there, but until you actually put pen to paper it's not official, but now it's actually official. And now I can actually say I'm an NFL player."

Still, as big a moment as this is for these young men, what's even bigger is what comes next.

"Seeing all these greats around the room and being able to be one of them — having a chance to be one of them — it's, like, you're really in it now," Michael Ojemudia said. "The pressure's on. So I'm excited."

Below the Fold

One of those rookies, Lloyd Cushenberry III, recently shared his perspective on his opportunity, particularly to earn a starting role at center. "I know I am going to have to put in the work," Cushenberry told Denver7's Troy Renck. "It's going to be a challenge for me to win the job. First off, I want to come in and earn the respect of my teammates not by what I say, but how I carry myself and how I practice day in and day out. I want to come in and earn their respect, show that I can do it and have the mental capacity to be a center at this level."

For a better understanding of Drew Lock's potential and what Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur will bring to the Broncos, 104.3 The Fan spoke with former Ravens head coach Brian Billick, who is now an NFL Network analyst. "It didn't look like the game was too big for them [Lock and Giants QB Daniel Jones], and that's a good thing. So, there is going to be that improvement. Certainly, there's a certain level of athleticism. It really comes down to the growth in his efficiency from the pocket, and I'm sure that's what Pat Shurmur will do."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy and Bradley Chubb were bright spots for Broncos in Week 1

"After a no-touchdown 2021 season, Jeudy didn't waste any time this year reaching the end zone," The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL legends praise Pat Surtain II after covering DK Metcalf

"[Surtain is] one of the best CB prospects to touch the league in a while," former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel noted.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Nathaniel Hackett's fearlessness makes him a great leader

"He was never afraid to be goofy and be funny," Hackett's friend David Schrag told the Denver Post.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports' bold predictions include big expectations for the Broncos

The Broncos could see a Super Bowl victory and MVP honors for Russell Wilson this season, two CBS Sports analysts predict.

news

Mile High Morning: How the connection between Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson leads to defensive success

"It's like we're both thinking the same thing," Jackson told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL Network's Peter Schrager predicts Russell Wilson will be 2022 NFL MVP

"The Broncos have gotten their guy, and the Broncos are going back to the playoffs because of this guy," Schrager said.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Judy Battista names Russell Wilson one of 22 people who will shape the 2022 season

"If Wilson performs the way he should, he could be poised to win his first league MVP and mimic Peyton Manning's Super Bowl triumph in a second act with the Broncos," Battista wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Mike Clay names Jerry Jeudy as the Broncos' X factor in 2022

Plus, Peyton and Eli Manning will provide commentary on the Broncos' Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli."

news

Mile High Morning: Robert Mays and Nate Tice praise Broncos' defense on 'The Athletic Football Show' podcast

In their episode on the AFC West, The Athletic's Robert Mays and Nate Tice previewed the Broncos' 2022 season and determined what a successful year would look like.

news

Mile High Morning: 'Monday Night Football' broadcasters Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters preview 'highly anticipated' Broncos-Seahawks matchup

"We'll be quiet just like everybody at home and listen to how the crowd reacts to [Russell Wilson] taking the field as a Denver Bronco," Buck said.

news

Mile High Morning: How do the Broncos stack up in NFL power rankings ahead of the 2022 season?

"The Broncos have a real passing game again with Russell Wilson throwing to a healthy Courtland Sutton and others," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Will Javonte Williams be a fantasy league-winning running back?

"He's in that top-five running back conversation," NBC Sports' Matthew Berry said.

Advertising