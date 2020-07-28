Mile High Morning: 'The pressure's on' as Broncos draft picks make signings official

The Lead

Though they had already agreed to terms last week, almost all of the members of the Broncos' 2020 draft class made things official on Monday when they put pen to paper on their rookie contracts.

With that big step, they realized some childhood dreams.

"It felt crazy," Jerry Jeudy told DenverBroncos.com's Phil Milani. "It's a surreal moment growing up, wanting to be in this position I am in now. I worked my whole life for this, for real. I've been playing football since the seventh grade. You know, a lot of people don't really get the opportunity that I have right now. So I'm just going to take advantage of it."

Beyond that, it also signified they're officially in the NFL.

"It feels amazing — something I've been wanting to do since I was a child, a childhood dream," McTelvin Agim said. "To have it actually come to fruition is a great feeling right now. … At first, you're in there, but until you actually put pen to paper it's not official, but now it's actually official. And now I can actually say I'm an NFL player."

Still, as big a moment as this is for these young men, what's even bigger is what comes next.