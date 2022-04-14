Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: The looming question after the Broncos' big offseason moves

Apr 14, 2022 at 09:12 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220414_mhm

The Lead

After the offseason moves to bring in Russell Wilson and add a bevy of defensive playmakers, the Broncos have begun to put in the physical groundwork during the offseason workout program, which began earlier in the week.

As they do so, they're preparing for a season with much higher expectations than previous seasons. And for NFL.com's Nick Shook, who has assigned a "burning question" for each AFC team, his question is clear: "With no more room for excuses, will the Broncos light it up behind Russell Wilson?"

"The Broncos finally found an answer at quarterback," Shook wrote. "Now they must turn potential into production. Everything seems to be in place for Denver, which didn't shy away from adding more talent after trading for Wilson. The biggest question might be centered on what level of production the Broncos get from tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who takes over for the departed Noah Fant. Denver could also use some additional depth at running back."

On offense, Wilson will command an offense that has no shortage of weapons. The receiving corps — led by Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy — has size, speed and great route-running skills. Okwuegbunam has missed some time with injuries in his first two seasons, but when healthy, he can create mismatches in the passing game, too. And at running back, Javonte Williams was one of the league's top rushers as a rookie.

If the Broncos can mesh all the talent with an effective offensive scheme, they should be in position to compete in the playoffs, Shook argues.

"But overall, on paper, the Broncos appear set to make a legitimate push toward a title," Shook wrote. "The time is now to shift from talking to doing."

Below the Fold

In the draft, the Broncos should have few glaring needs, ESPN's Jeff Legwold writes, but if there's one position that should be a priority, it must be cornerback.

"Even after trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos have eight picks in the draft -- five of those over the first 116 picks," Legwold writes. "They need some help with cornerback, edge rusher, linebacker, a right tackle prospect and possibly an impact returner. But cornerback should be the priority since the quickest way to watch your defensive plan crumble in today's NFL is to be unable to handle the inevitable injuries at cornerback, or be unable to show variety in your nickel and dime packages because you don't have the players to do it."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: CSU tight end McBride projected to Broncos in new Mel Kiper mock draft

"McBride had 90 catches for 1,121 yards last season; he could stretch the seams in Denver," Kiper wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson projected to have 'one of the best statistical years of his career' in 2022

"I envision Wilson having one of the best statistical years of his career while not compromising his skill set or Hackett's vision for the offense," David Carr wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Richard Sherman says Pat Surtain II could have been top pick in 2022 NFL Draft

"It doesn't seem like he's intimidated by anything," Sherman said.

news

Mile High Morning: Nikola Jokic welcomes Russell Wilson, Ciara to Denver after Nuggets' win vs. Grizzlies

The new Broncos QB also unleashed his first deep ball, throwing an autographed football into the crowd.

news

Mile High Morning: Who could be the Broncos' breakout players in 2022?

"Dig deeper into Okwuegbunam's first full NFL season ... and you'll find some encouraging indicators about his potential in a larger role," Kosmider wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2021 schedule release video featuring Peyton Manning nominated for Webby Award

Broncos Country, we need your votes!

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning shares his perspective on Russell Wilson joining the Broncos

"His ability to scramble out of the pocket and also make every throw from within the pocket — that's something that is unique," Manning told The Denver Post.

news

Mile High Morning: The Athletic ranks the Broncos' best fantasy football players of all time

In celebration of 60 years since the invention of fantasy football, The Athletic is ranking each NFL team's best fantasy players.

news

Mile High Morning: Five of the best pranks from Broncos history, featuring Peyton Manning, Randy Gradishar and more

Since today's April Fools' Day, here are some of the funniest practical jokes in Broncos history.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson shares inside look at private offseason workouts with new Broncos teammates

In a new video on Wilson's YouTube channel, he shares a more extensive look at the private workouts he hosted for his teammates.

news

Mile High Morning: Kelly Kleine details path to Broncos front office in NFL.com 'Next Woman Up' series

"If they could learn it, why can't I?" Kleine said.

Advertising