Mile High Morning: The looming question after the Broncos' big offseason moves

The Lead

After the offseason moves to bring in Russell Wilson and add a bevy of defensive playmakers, the Broncos have begun to put in the physical groundwork during the offseason workout program, which began earlier in the week.

As they do so, they're preparing for a season with much higher expectations than previous seasons. And for NFL.com's Nick Shook, who has assigned a "burning question" for each AFC team, his question is clear: "With no more room for excuses, will the Broncos light it up behind Russell Wilson?"

"The Broncos finally found an answer at quarterback," Shook wrote. "Now they must turn potential into production. Everything seems to be in place for Denver, which didn't shy away from adding more talent after trading for Wilson. The biggest question might be centered on what level of production the Broncos get from tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who takes over for the departed Noah Fant. Denver could also use some additional depth at running back."

On offense, Wilson will command an offense that has no shortage of weapons. The receiving corps — led by Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy — has size, speed and great route-running skills. Okwuegbunam has missed some time with injuries in his first two seasons, but when healthy, he can create mismatches in the passing game, too. And at running back, Javonte Williams was one of the league's top rushers as a rookie.

If the Broncos can mesh all the talent with an effective offensive scheme, they should be in position to compete in the playoffs, Shook argues.