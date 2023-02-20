Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: The Hall of Fame case for Dan Reeves

Feb 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

230220_mhm

The Lead

Just over a week ago, Broncos fans saw another of the franchise's former stars approach induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as DeMarcus Ware was elected to the Class of 2023.

Attention now turns to Hall of Fame's summer enshrinement events, and then the question of who's next for the 2024 class. In Denver, the answer centers on a number of hopefuls outside of the Modern-Era classification. In the Senior section, the main Broncos candidate is Randy Gradishar, and in the Coach/Contributor category, there's legendary coaches Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan, the two winningest coaches in franchise history.

Each of the three deserve recognition as all-time greats, and recently, former LA Times columnist T.J. Simers made the case for Reeves as an overdue enshrinee. Reeves marshaled the Broncos to new heights in the 1980s and early '90s as he led the team to three Super Bowl appearances and six playoff berths over 12 seasons. He later became a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year winner with the Giants and Falcons, the latter of which he guided to a Super Bowl berth.

"I don't need the statistics, which are astounding, to tell me Reeves was truly special," Simers wrote. "Is there no room for the bust of a man who took four teams to the Super Bowl?"

Reeves, though, was more than just one of the league's most successful head coaches. He also was a talented player for the Cowboys and a great assistant coach; during his time in Dallas, he won two Super Bowls and appeared in three others.

"Reeves and Schottenheimer each won more than 200 games, demonstrating their greatness with longevity in a game with so many fickle owners and fan bases," Simers wrote. "Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a player or coach and how many Hall-of-Fame voters have the credentials to downgrade such a contribution?"

Below the Fold

NFL.com's Eric Edholm has completed his reviews of AFC teams' rookie classes, and he had some good things to say about the Broncos' young cornerback, Damarri Mathis. The former Pittsburgh started 11 games and recorded seven pass breakups.

"Damarri Mathis was a pleasant surprise, taking over the starting CB job for an injured Ronald Darby and putting his best foot forward," Edholm wrote. "Mathis and Pat Surtain II look like one of the stronger young CB duos in the conference."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Looking back at Random Acts of Kindness Week

Make kindness the norm. Throughout their participation in this year's Random Acts of Kindness Week, that's been the message the Broncos have looked to share.

news

Mile High Morning: Denver Broncos ranked in top 10 in The Athletic's NFL franchise rankings

Although the Broncos have fallen on tough times in recent years, the franchise's overall track record still places it among the league's best in history.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II says Broncos 'understand our goals and our destiny' as team works to rebound

"We know these past couple of years we didn't get to that next step, which is the playoffs, but that's what we're looking forward to," Surtain said.

news

Mile High Morning: An early look at some NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on through the Combine and beyond

While the Broncos do not have a first- or second-round pick, they still have two picks in the top 100.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos Shannon Sharpe, Emmanuel Sanders evaluate what Sean Payton can bring to Denver

"I always felt like he was one or two plays ahead of the defensive coordinator," Emmanuel Sanders said.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware reacts to being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

"It's one of those places in my life where it was life-changing," Ware said of his time in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware's fate for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 to be revealed tonight

Ware is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists, but only five of those men can make the Class.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record

"The greatest," Jerry Jeudy tweeted.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL analysts assess Sean Payton's fit in Denver

"His effect on the whole team will be seen, down to having the right complementary defense and more dangerous special teams," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

"He knows what it takes to get to that big stage," Surtain said of Payton.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II to compete in Best Catch competition at Pro Bowl Games

As the new-look Pro Bowl Games begin, Broncos fans will have a chance to watch cornerback Pat Surtain II compete in a pair of challenges.

Advertising