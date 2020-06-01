Mile High Morning: 'The Franchise' Floyd Little diagnosed with cancer, per former Syracuse teammate 

Below the Fold

As protests have spread across the country following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Justin Simmons — the Broncos' 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee — is using his platform to try to affect change in his hometown in Florida. "Football is something I do, it's not who I am," Simmons told The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala. "And just because I'm a part of that profession, I don't think it entitles me to speak, so a lot of times I won't do stuff like that. But this hit so close to home because for so long it's been miserable time and time again for the black community with the systemic oppression and the injustices."

The Broncos' tight-end position group may be one of their deepest. Though Noah Fant will likely take up the mantle as the starter in his second season, there will be a competition behind him. One person not to forget in that group is Jake Butt, who has recovered from last year's season-ending knee injury. "My knee's good," he told Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post. "Doing everything running and lifting. This offseason has been a little bit weird for everybody, having to bounce around and train anywhere you can, but I've still been getting good work in, feel good about things and excited about playing ball again."

ESPN's Jeff Legwold broke down which four position groups have seen the most upheaval this offseason and what they might look like this year for the Broncos. Naturally, wide receiver was one of the four groups discussed: "Even with what figures to be little on-field work, at best, before any sort of green light is given for training camp, [Jerry] Jeudy will likely be tossed into the lineup as quickly as possible," Legwold wrote. "His route-running precision gives him a chance to overcome the potential lack of organized team activities and minicamp."