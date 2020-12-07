Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: The best moments from John Elway's trip down memory lane with Peyton Manning

Dec 07, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

201207_mhm

The Lead

From Broncos fans who want to move on from Sunday's loss to Kansas City, you can now get a dose of much-needed delightful nostalgia as ESPN released the newest episode of "Peyton's Places," which featured John Elway.

For those who haven't heard of the series, "Peyton's Places" is a tour through football history with Peyton Manning as our guide. The show is available exclusively on ESPN+ and is now two episodes into its second season.

In this episode, the two former Broncos quarterbacks visit Empower Field at Mile High to reminisce on their time in Denver and to hear Elway relive his stories from a life in football.

Here is just a small collection of my favorite parts from the episode:

Elway originally wanted to play running back

Before he was the man with the golden arm, Elway envisioned himself as a running back. He played the position when he was young, but when the time came for him to try out for his high school team, his dad encouraged a position change.

"The first part of my life, I really thought quarterback was pretty darn boring," Elway said. "So I got to the ninth grade and I was going out for football, and my dad was taking me to school that day. And he goes, 'What position are you going to play?' I said, 'I'm going to go out for running back.' So the car goes into park, and 15 minutes later I get out of the car and I'm a quarterback."

Recreating the 'Elway Cross'

Call it Peyton Manning's Mythbusters. For this occasion, he brought out one of those ballistics gel dummies for an experiment that only Elway could help with — performing the "Elway Cross." That's the name of a phenomenon that became maybe something of an urban legend during his time in Denver, as Elway's rocket arm could imprint the nose of a football on receivers' chests.

"It's not my fault that they get a tattoo," Elway said. "They've got to catch it in their hands!"

Revisiting The Drive and The Helicopter

Perhaps the coolest part of the whole episode is when Manning and Elway break down a signature moment in NFL history as they watch tape of "The Drive" from the 1986 AFC Championship Game against Cleveland.

But one of the best sound bites comes later, when Elway talks about one of the final lasting memories he made in his career, an acrobatic play known as "The Helicopter."

"I turned it up and I figured, OK, I know they think I'm going down. I said, All right, I'm going to put this 6-inch vertical on 'em and go right over the top."

Manning and Marvin Harrison recreated The Drive during pregame warmups

It wasn't just you and your sibling in your backyard; even Manning pretended to be Elway dropping back to throw the game-tying touchdown in Cleveland.

"In 1999, we played in Cleveland for the first time," Manning said. "I wanted to reenact The Drive, so me and Marvin Harrison went out there before the game and went and found the exact yard line, took the backpedal drop, threw this sidearm slant in there."

Elway once sold his pool table because Bubby Brister beat him on it

As an example of Elway's competitive nature, Manning tells him that he heard a rumor that Elway couldn't bear to keep his pool table after losing to former teammate Bubby Brister.

"He did beat me, and that was the first time I had lost on my pool table," Elway explained. "I didn't want to lie. I wanted to be able to say I hadn't lost on my pool table, so I did get rid of that one and get a new one — and never played Bubby again, though."

Manning could have worn No. 7 in Denver if he wanted to

When Manning came to Denver in 2012, he received permission from Ring of Fame quarterback Frank Tripucka to wear No. 18, which was retired. But what if he had wanted to wear No. 7, he wondered aloud to Elway.

"You would have had No. 7," Elway. "Heck yeah. We'd have shared that No. 7."

Behind the scenes during the filming of 'Peyton's Places' with John Elway and Peyton Manning

Take an exclusive look at how Peyton Manning's episode of "Peyton's Places" with John Elway came was produced earlier this year.

Crew members affix a Broncos barrel onto a gelatinous ballistics dummy by screwing it into suspenders before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
1 / 63

Crew members affix a Broncos barrel onto a gelatinous ballistics dummy by screwing it into suspenders before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Crew members place the piece de resistance — a cowboy hat — onto the styrofoam head on a gelatinous ballistics dummy in suspenders and a barrel before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
2 / 63

Crew members place the piece de resistance — a cowboy hat — onto the styrofoam head on a gelatinous ballistics dummy in suspenders and a barrel before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
The completed gelatinous ballistics dummy in suspenders and a barrel sits on the field before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
3 / 63

The completed gelatinous ballistics dummy in suspenders and a barrel sits on the field before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
NFL Films Producer Neil Zender holds a binder full of prep work before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
4 / 63

NFL Films Producer Neil Zender holds a binder full of prep work before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning reviews interview notes and other information before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 63

Peyton Manning reviews interview notes and other information before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning reviews interview notes and other information with NFL Films Producer Neil Zender before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
6 / 63

Peyton Manning reviews interview notes and other information with NFL Films Producer Neil Zender before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning reviews interview notes and other information before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
7 / 63

Peyton Manning reviews interview notes and other information before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning reviews interview notes and other information with NFL Films Producer Neil Zender before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
8 / 63

Peyton Manning reviews interview notes and other information with NFL Films Producer Neil Zender before the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning walks to a set during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
9 / 63

Peyton Manning walks to a set during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
10 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
NFL Films Director Chris Weaver examines monitors displaying the cameras' perspectives during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
11 / 63

NFL Films Director Chris Weaver examines monitors displaying the cameras' perspectives during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
12 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning walks to a set during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
13 / 63

Peyton Manning walks to a set during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
14 / 63

Peyton Manning during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
15 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
16 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
17 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
18 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
19 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
20 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
21 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
22 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
23 / 63

John Elway sits down with Peyton Manning for an interview in the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway leave the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
24 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway leave the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway leave the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
25 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway leave the stands during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning reviews interview notes during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
26 / 63

Peyton Manning reviews interview notes during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning conducts an interview with John Elway in the tunnel during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
27 / 63

Peyton Manning conducts an interview with John Elway in the tunnel during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning conducts an interview with John Elway during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
28 / 63

Peyton Manning conducts an interview with John Elway during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning conducts an interview with John Elway during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. Signage recognizing the Broncos' retired numbers for Elway, Manning, Floyd Little and Frank Tripucka sits atop the south stands behind them. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
29 / 63

Peyton Manning conducts an interview with John Elway during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. Signage recognizing the Broncos' retired numbers for Elway, Manning, Floyd Little and Frank Tripucka sits atop the south stands behind them. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning conducts an interview with John Elway during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
30 / 63

Peyton Manning conducts an interview with John Elway during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning conducts an interview with John Elway during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
31 / 63

Peyton Manning conducts an interview with John Elway during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway prepare to walk out of the tunnel during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
32 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway prepare to walk out of the tunnel during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning interviews John Elway as they walk out of the tunnel during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
33 / 63

Peyton Manning interviews John Elway as they walk out of the tunnel during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning interviews John Elway as they walk out of the tunnel during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
34 / 63

Peyton Manning interviews John Elway as they walk out of the tunnel during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning interviews John Elway as they walk out of the tunnel during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
35 / 63

Peyton Manning interviews John Elway as they walk out of the tunnel during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway throws a football during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
36 / 63

John Elway throws a football during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning holds a football during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
37 / 63

Peyton Manning holds a football during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
38 / 63

Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
39 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
40 / 63

Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
41 / 63

Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway talk during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
42 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway talk during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
43 / 63

Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 63

Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
45 / 63

Peyton Manning throws a football with John Elway while they conduct an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway talk during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
46 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway talk during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway talk during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
47 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway talk during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway explains the "Elway Cross" to Peyton Manning in an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
48 / 63

John Elway explains the "Elway Cross" to Peyton Manning in an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway talk in an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
49 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway talk in an interview during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway tries to replicate imprinting the "Elway Cross" on a gelatinous ballistics dummy during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
50 / 63

John Elway tries to replicate imprinting the "Elway Cross" on a gelatinous ballistics dummy during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
The force of a throw that hit the dummy in the chest knocks off its foam head and cowboy hat as John Elway tries to replicate imprinting the "Elway Cross" on a gelatinous ballistics dummy during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
51 / 63

The force of a throw that hit the dummy in the chest knocks off its foam head and cowboy hat as John Elway tries to replicate imprinting the "Elway Cross" on a gelatinous ballistics dummy during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
The foam head of the gelatinous ballistics dummy rests on the ground after John Elway knocked it off during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. Elway was tasked with trying to replicate the "Elway Cross." (Photo by Ben Swanson)
52 / 63

The foam head of the gelatinous ballistics dummy rests on the ground after John Elway knocked it off during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. Elway was tasked with trying to replicate the "Elway Cross." (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway talk during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
53 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway talk during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway take a selfie during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
54 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway take a selfie during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
John Elway and Peyton Manning pose for a photo during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
55 / 63

John Elway and Peyton Manning pose for a photo during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning prepares the film footage from "The Drive" of the 1986 AFC Champion during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
56 / 63

Peyton Manning prepares the film footage from "The Drive" of the 1986 AFC Champion during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway prepare for a film session during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
57 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway prepare for a film session during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Monitors display Peyton Manning's film session with John Elway as they break down "The Drive" during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
58 / 63

Monitors display Peyton Manning's film session with John Elway as they break down "The Drive" during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway pose for a photo after conducting a film session of "The Drive" from the 1986 AFC Championship during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
59 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway pose for a photo after conducting a film session of "The Drive" from the 1986 AFC Championship during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and John Elway pose for a photo after conducting a film session of "The Drive" from the 1986 AFC Championship during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
60 / 63

Peyton Manning and John Elway pose for a photo after conducting a film session of "The Drive" from the 1986 AFC Championship during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning reviews his notes during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
61 / 63

Peyton Manning reviews his notes during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
62 / 63

Peyton Manning during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
NFL Films crew members prepare to start filming Peyton Manning's monologue during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
63 / 63

NFL Films crew members prepare to start filming Peyton Manning's monologue during the taping of an episode of Peyton's Places at Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Below the Fold

The Broncos' 22-16 loss to the Chiefs will sting, but the fight they showed was impressive nonetheless, as NFL.com's Grant Gordon writes. "This isn't a league in which silver linings are smiled upon, of course, but against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Broncos brought the effort, the defense looked solid and Drew Lock had his moments," Gordon wrote.

In the loss, the Broncos faltered in key moments, but the game largely was what they wanted, ESPN's Jeff Legwold writes. "The Broncos forced the Chiefs to kick field goals instead of score touchdowns, frustrated Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, pounded out the rushing yards -- 179 in all -- and hung around," Legwold wrote.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com, PFF pick ILB Alex Singleton as Broncos' unsung hero

"Singleton, however, still flies under the radar, even after he just put together his best professional season," NFL.com's Nick Shook wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: PFF picks Pat Surtain II as one of 10 best non-QBs to build a team around

"Surtain plays with an elite level of patience that most corners can't rival, and it means he's rarely beaten for big plays," Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII win

Relive one of the greatest moments in Broncos history.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos quality control coach Zack Grossi to coach tight ends at Senior Bowl

Grossi's position group includes Clemson's Davis Allen, Purdue's Payne Durham and Cincinnati's Josh Whyle.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Peyton Hillis released from hospital

Hillis reportedly saved his children from drowning before suffering injuries that required a two-week hospitalization as he recovered.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Domonique Foxworth on the art of playing cornerback and why Pat Surtain II is part of a 'golden age' at the position

"These cornerbacks in modern football are better than they've ever been," Foxworth said.

news

Mile High Morning: Important 2023 NFL offseason dates to know

From the Combine to Free Agency to the 2023 NFL Draft, here are the most crucial offseason dates to keep in mind.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz earn recognition from Pro Football Focus

Plus, NFL.com's Adam Rank discusses former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware's chances of being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos organization participates in 38th annual MLK Day Marade to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This was the Broncos' first official participation in the event, and Broncos executives, staff and fans joined together to honor Dr. King's impact.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Tim Patrick 'is what makes everything go' for Broncos' offense

"He comes with that dog mentality," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "He'll stick his nose in there in the run game [and] block linebackers if he has to. Anything it takes with him."

news

Mile High Morning: Current and former Broncos attend celebration of life for Ronnie Hillman

"[Hillman was] one of the better teammates you could ask for," former offensive tackle Ryan Harris told 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos fans compete on Food Network's 'NFL Tailgate Takedown'

Plus, a top NFL quarterback names Pat Surtain II as the best cornerback in the league.

Advertising