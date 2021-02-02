Mile High Morning: The Athletic's Bob Kravitz shares unheard Peyton Manning stories

The Lead

With Peyton Manning's presumptive election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 coming soon (the vote has been taken, but the class has yet to be announced), Bob Kravitz of The Athletic compiled some never-before-heard stories about the five-time MVP.

They range the gamut from showing his kind-heartedness, like sending letters to Ryan Leaf during his darkest moments or the vast support for children fighting leukemia, to showing his puckish jocularity, like when he played a prank on former Colts and Broncos tight end Jacob Tamme, offering him some 'sunscreen' during a golf outing.

"He hands me this tube and I'm rubbing it on my neck, face, ears, forearms, the whole nine yards, and a minute later I knew it: That was Flexall, for sure," Tamme told Kravitz. "So if you ever play golf with Peyton, do not use his sunscreen. My face was very limber after that. It went from 95 degrees to 195."