Mile High Morning: The Athletic's Bob Kravitz shares unheard Peyton Manning stories

Feb 02, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

The Lead

With Peyton Manning's presumptive election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 coming soon (the vote has been taken, but the class has yet to be announced), Bob Kravitz of The Athletic compiled some never-before-heard stories about the five-time MVP.

They range the gamut from showing his kind-heartedness, like sending letters to Ryan Leaf during his darkest moments or the vast support for children fighting leukemia, to showing his puckish jocularity, like when he played a prank on former Colts and Broncos tight end Jacob Tamme, offering him some 'sunscreen' during a golf outing.

"He hands me this tube and I'm rubbing it on my neck, face, ears, forearms, the whole nine yards, and a minute later I knew it: That was Flexall, for sure," Tamme told Kravitz. "So if you ever play golf with Peyton, do not use his sunscreen. My face was very limber after that. It went from 95 degrees to 195."

We can't share every great tale from Kravitz's article, but it's worth checking out for more touching and funny stories about this football legend.

Below the Fold

In a new video for GQ, safety Kareem Jackson detailed his tattoo collection and the meaning behind many of them. Out of all of them, he said those of his daughters mean the most.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks has come out with his first mock draft of the season, and he's got the Broncos taking a cornerback at No. 9. "Coach Vic Fangio knows that he needs more cover corners to contain the high-powered offenses in the AFC West," Brooks said.

The Unclassifieds

